Fans Think Leah Messer Looks ‘Stunning’ in New Photo

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer had fans saying “Wow” on Friday, April 22 after she shared photos of herself rocking a colorful short dress and high heels for the Gina and Gordon Go Dancing fundraiser.

Leah shared four photos of her modeling the event look on the rooftop of 900 on Lee, an apartment building located in Charleson, West Virginia.

“It’s time to stop playing with my own potential & go after the life I want 🌅💃🏻,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans React to Leah’s Event Look

Fans loved Leah’s fundraiser look. They fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the “16 and Pregnant” alum’s daring ensemble.

“Yes queen 🙌. You’re aging like fine wine,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Lovee this outfit. You look fire 🔥❤️,” a second user commented.

“Girl you’re so beautiful ❤️🙌🔥,” a third user added.

“Definitely should be your everyday look 🥵💋❤️❤️,” a fourth user commented.

What Event Did Leah Attend?

On April 23, Leah shared two more photos from the Gina and Gordon Go Dancing fundraiser on Instagram. In the photos, Leah posed alongside a group of friends all dressed in colorful ensembles, ranging from a skin-tight orange bodysuit to a long lilac gown. The color scheme for the event appeared to be orange and purple.

“It was a stunning night with so many friends at the Riviera on the Rooftop @ginaandgordongodancing Fundraiser event for @unitedwaycentralwv,” she wrote in the caption. “Everyone had a lot of fun and looked gorgeous modeling for local boutiques.”

According to WCHS-TV, the fundraiser was titled “Riviera on the Rooftop” and took place on April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The purpose of the event was to raise money for United Way of Central West Virginia ahead of their “Dancing With the Stars” event, which will take place in May 2023.

West Virginia journalist Gina Marini and her dance partner Gordon Chin will be one of the pairs competing in the “Dancing With the Stars” competition next month.

WCHS-TV reported that the “Gina and Gordon Go Dancing” fundraiser on April 21 featured a fashion show where the ladies of West Virginia modeled looks from six local boutiques. According to the news outlet, a silent auction was also held at the fundraiser. The event-goers had the opportunity to win prizes such as a spa basket and a painting by a local artist.

All About Leah’s Look

Leah’s colorful dress was from the West Virginia boutique Two Eighteen.

“I was obsessed with my fit from @shop218,” Leah wrote in the caption of her April 23 Instagram post. “It fit the occasion. Amazing night!🌅💃🏻.”

The small business offers a diverse selection of clothes and accessories available on its website. The store even has a special section for brides called “Everything Bride,” where engaged women can shop for anything from veils to wedding gowns at an affordable price.

Leah styled her short dress from Two Eighteen with a pair of heels and sunglasses. She wore her hair down for the event.

