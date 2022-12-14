Fans React After Leah Messer’s Sister Claims Jaylan Mobley Is ‘Drowning’ in ‘Hidden Secrets’

Leah Messer’s sister Victoria caught fans’ attention earlier this week after she called out her sister’s ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Victoria Says Jaylan Is ‘Drowning’ in Secrets

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Victoria left a comment on a “Teen Mom Fanz” Instagram post where she informed fans that Jaylan has some “hidden secrets.”

“I never signed an NDA, But I do feel to an extent it’s not my place to tell their story,” Victoria wrote, according to The Ashley.

“Even though he may not be ready and wants to continue manipulating the WHOLE situation, I will say this, I’m on edge with the bulls***,” she continued. “But the TRUTH IS, in reality his hidden secrets of manipulation and etc.. aren’t drowning anyone any more than it is secretly drowning him, which is so sad!”

Fans React to Victoria’s Comments

On December 13, a “Teen Mom” fan account reshared Victoria’s comments on Instagram and fans speculated about Victoria’s cryptic statement.

Some fans thoughts Jaylan must have done something “bad.”

“You don’t make someone sign an NDA after a breakup unless you did something bad,” one fan wrote.

On November 2, a source close to Jaylan told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jaylan asked Leah to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from speaking publicly about the break up.

Another fan commented, “Makes me wonder if all he really wanted was a baby from her.😮 Think about it.”

“Maybe he is bi, orrrr some deeper s*** then we know 😵‍💫,” a third user suggested.

Jaylan has not spoken out about the claims made against him.

Inside Leah’s Break up With Jaylan

Leah made headlines last month after she announced she had split from fiance Jaylan Mobley in a since-deleted Instagram post. The “Teen Mom” star shared a photo of her and Jaylan on the beach alongside a statement explaining that they were going their separate ways.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she captioned the post, Heavy previously reported.

Later that month, rumors surfaced that suggested Mobley cheated on the reality star during their relationship.

An inside source revealed to The Sun in October that Leah had “material suggesting he was unfaithful.”

Messer and Jaylan have not confirmed nor denied the cheating rumors.

The Sun reached out to a rep for Messer and Mobley for further insight on the news.

According to the outlet, the representative told The Sun, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree Looks ‘So Grown Up’ in New TikTok