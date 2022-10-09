PHOTO: Fans Say Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah Is the ‘Spitting Image’ of Her

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer caught fans’ attention on October 8 after she shared a reel of her 12-year-old daughter Aleeah on Instagram. The reel featured two photos of Aleeah in her cheerleading uniform and a video of her practicing a cartwheel back handspring while the song “Don’t Give Up” by Latrice Pace played in the background.

Fans could not get over the resemblance between Leah and her preteen daughter. They took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Leah I feel like I’m watching you on ’16 & Pregnant’ all over again! She is truly [the] spitting imagine of you 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote.

“She is legit your TWIN,” another fan commented.

“Whew, honey, that is your twin!!! I sure thought it was you as a teen ❤️,” a third user added.

“I can’t get over how much she looks like u,” a fourth user commented.

Leah Messer’s ‘Teen Mom’ Journey Recap

Leah’s pregnancy journey with twins Aleeah and Aliannah was captured on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” Leah was a high school cheerleader living in Elkview, West Virginia, when she discovered she was pregnant.

At the time, Leah was in a relationship with Corey Simms, whom she dated from 2009 to 2011. The two tied the knot in 2010 but divorced a year later, citing infidelity as the catalyst, Distractify reported.

After her split from Corey, Leah started dating Jeremy Calvert in August 2011, The Hollywood Gossip reported. According to In Touch Weekly, Jeremy made the first move by sending Leah a Facebook friend request. Leah accepted and the two went on a date. The two tied the knot eight months later in April 2012 and welcomed daughter Adalynn in February 2013. Unfortunately, the relationship wasn’t built to last. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Leah and Jeremy finalized their divorce in June 2015.

Leah went on to have an on-and-off again relationship with T.R Dues before meeting her fiance Jaylan Mobley at an ESPN and Army event in September 2020.

Leah Says She ‘Felt Like a Failure’ After Two Divorces

Leah Messer expressed hesitation about getting married again in a clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” Instagram page in May 2022.

Leah opened up about her two marriages in the clip, telling cameras she “felt like a failure.”

“I was seventeen when I got married the first time. [I was] nineteen the second time, so I definitely felt like a failure,” she said.

The “Teen Mom” star said she loves her boyfriend Jaylan but expressed concerns about tying the knot for a third time.

“Do I love Jay? Do I think he’s a great guy? Absolutely. But I just want to love you, you love me back, and let’s just grow together,” she said.

Leah may have had reservations about marrying Jay at first, but she has since moved past her worries. Jaylan proposed to Leah in August 2021 and she accepted. Leah shared a photo of the romantic proposal on Instagram alongside the caption, “Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍.”

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

READ NEXT: Maci Bookout Calls Raising Teenage Son Bentley an ‘Absolute Struggle’