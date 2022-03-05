Fans Slam Briana DeJesus Amid Kailyn Lowry Feud

Some fans want to know why Briana DeJesus is “obsessed” with “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry after Chris Lopez shared a video of himself with DeJesus.

Lopez — who shares 4-year-old son Lux and 1-year-old son Creed with Lowry — posted a boomerang of himself dancing and DeJesus laughing. The clip included a gif that said, “Stay Tuned,” and was uploaded to the account for Lopez’s podcast, “Pressure Talks with Single Dads P.T.S.D.” He seemed to be teasing an upcoming episode.

Although the boomerang no longer appears on the PTSD account, it was saved by a fan account, Teen Mom Tea. “It looks like we might be finally getting to hear Chris and Briana’s podcast episode ☕️,” the account wrote.

Fans in the comments section came after DeJesus.

“It’s giving obsessed with everything kail has had,” read the most popular comment.

“She stay playing games and than play victim,” said one social media user.

“…I get second-hand embarrassment for her. She seems like a great mom, but probably the messiest of them all,” wrote another fan.

Lowry and DeJesus have been feuding since 2017, when DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Things escalated in June 2021 when Lowry accused DeJesus of defamation and filed a lawsuit against her.

DeJesus Was Called ‘Messy’ By Her Sister

It’s not only fans that had a problem with DeJesus meeting up with Lopez. DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, accused the “Teen Mom 2” star of being “messy” after she told her about her plans to meet with Lowry’s ex in Philadelphia to do his podcast.

“Girl, you’re just being messy,” Brittany DeJesus said in the teaser for season 11 of “Teen Mom 2.” “It’s gonna cause drama you know that. There’s enough drama with this b**** as it is. You don’t need no more.”

Briana DeJesus argued there shouldn’t be drama. “But there will be,” Brittany DeJesus contended.

Brittany DeJesus was referring to the lawsuit Lowry filed against her sister.

Lowry’s complaint alleged Briana DeJesus made “untrue” statements “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm,” per People, who cited the lawsuit.

Lowry took legal action against DeJesus after she told Celebuzz that Lowry was “trying to hide” an alleged domestic violence incident with Lopez, saying Lowry cut from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she didn’t want to talk about it on TV.

Lowry Accused DeJesus & Lopez of Having an Affair

After finding out that Lopez and DeJesus met up together, Lowry claimed Lopez and DeJesus “f*****” while they were in Miami in April 2021.

DeJesus denied the accusations.

“I see a lot of bs online. Stop trying to change the narrative and point the finger now that your true colors are coming out,” DeJesus wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which was captured by Teen Mom Fanz. “Stop worrying about other ppl and what they got going on. Focus on urself honey bun.”

“And to answer everyone’s question, no I did not do anything of that sort,” she added. “but don’t tempt me tho.”

The new season of “Teen Mom 2” premieres on March 8 at 8 p.m. on MTV.