Fans Slam Chris Lopez for ‘Teen Mom 2’ Comments

Chris Lopez opened up about expecting another child during a surprise appearance on the Tuesday, April 26 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

According to The Sun, the MTV star spoke candidly about his expanding family in the episode, telling his friend Bread, “as you already know I got another child on the way.”

He also shared that he hopes his co-parenting situation with his third kid’s mother will be smoother than his relationship with Kail, The Sun reported.

“Me and the kid’s mom, my new kid’s mom, we [are] not in a relationship or anything,” he said.

“Me and Kail ain’t even got communication,” he added. “I deal with [her] for this kids at this point, but I ain’t really got much to say.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Chris Lopez’s Comments

Some “Teen Mom” fans took issue with Chris’s appearance on the show and took to Twitter after the episode aired to share their thoughts. Fans slammed Chris for talking about his soon-to-be child on the show shortly after he requested Kail not speak publicly about the situation.

“WHY IS CHRIS GETTING screen time when he threatened to sue Kail over filming with the boys or talking about their relationship?? He used her to get on the show,” one fan Tweeted.

“So Chris never wanted to film but now all of a sudden he got cameras up in his face,” another fan chimed in.

“What kind of arrangement is this where Chris can talk about Kail but not vice versa,” a third user wrote.

Kailyn Lowry Has a New Podcast

Kailyn Lowry has come a long way since she made her reality TV debut in 2010 on the hit show “16 and Pregnant.” Since then, the Pennsylvania native has published books, started a business, and co-hosted multiple successful podcasts.

Recently, Kail added a new business endeavor to her impressive resume. In February 2022, she announced her new podcast titled “Barely Famous.”

The “Pride Over Pity” author shared a teaser trailer in a February 11 Instagram post alongside the caption, “Did someone say Friday F***ery? Let’s make it official because things are about to get weird! Join me every Friday starting February 18th for ✨Barely Famous Podcast✨. Go subscribe on Apple Podcasts (link in my bio), listen to the trailer, and leave a review with guests you want to hear from! 💙”

“Barely Famous” is Kail’s third podcast endeavor. She currently co-hosts “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Rivera, as well as “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley.

You can listen to “Barely Famous” episodes HERE.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

