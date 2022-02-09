Fans Call Farrah Abraham ‘Racist’ Over Derogatory Slang

“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham is under fire after making insensitive comments about Cory Wharton on last night’s episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Farrah received a not-so-warm welcome from her “Teen Mom” co-stars on the February 8 episode. Shortly after her arrival on the set, the cast confronted Farrah about her past behavior.

Cheyenne Floyd’s ex, Cory Wharton, confronted the “16 and Pregnant” alum about comments she made in the past accusing Cheyenne and him of “having a baby to get on TV.”

Cory asked Farrah if she really felt that way, to which she replied, ‘I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto, too, like that.” The comment upset both Cheyenne and Corey, and Cheyenne didn’t hesitate to call Farrah out for being racially insensitive.

“Ghetto? What are you talking about ghetto?” she shouted at Farrah.

“It’s ghetto ’cause he’s black?” she continued. “What did you say? he’s ghetto? What did you say?” The fight escalated, and security intervened to keep the two separated, but that didn’t stop Cheyenne from flipping over a table of red cups.

Fans Slam Farrah for ‘Racist’ Comment

For those whom call me racist you are racist. Please educate yourselves as I stated a fact not an opinion. It’s in our dictionaries. legally the footage removed from this attack helped protect those whom broke their contracts.The male womanizers hiding behind woman I see you. pic.twitter.com/mTOutpasAh — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 9, 2022

The altercation elicited a strong response from fans who slammed Farrah online, calling her “racist” and “ignorant.”

“Farrah Abraham is a racist piece of s*** and people need to stop putting her on television,” one Twitter user wrote. According to The Sun, another user chimed in, tweeting, “Farrah knows she was being racist and she needs to admit to it instead of always fake crying and playing victim.”

Farrah responded to the backlash on Twitter, writing, “For those whom call me racist, you are racist. Please educate yourselves as I stated a fact not an opinion. It’s in our dictionaries. Legally the footage removed from this attack helped protect those whom broke their contracts. The male womanizers hiding behind woman I see you.” She included a screenshot that showed she blocked the official “Teen Mom” account on Twitter.

‘Teen Mom’ Stars Reveal They ‘Still Care For’ Farrah

In an exclusive interview with Page Six in January 2022, “Teen Mom” stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood revealed they “still care for” former co-star Farrah Abraham. The two spoke to Page Six about Farrah’s appearance on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” stating they were okay with her coming on the show.

“I had not seen her or spoken to her, honestly, in years,” Maci said. “But we all were on the same page. Everyone should be invited. If you come, it’s up to you, whatever.”

Amber, who has been more forgiving of Farrah in the past, told the outlet, “I just wanted to hear where she was in her life. We wanted everybody to be there because this franchise is definitely a very unique one.”

Amber went on to say that she still cares for Farrah and believes all her co-stars care for her in “some sort of way.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

