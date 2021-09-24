Jenelle Evans Hit Hard Over Anniversary Post

Jenelle Evans is celebrating her anniversary with her husband, David Eason.

On September 24, the “Teen Mom” star wrote on Instagram, “Met in 2015, and still together! Through all the BS, we made it. I’ve never been happier and glad we are on another level of understanding each other. CHEERS TO US!”

Fans on Reddit, however, don’t appear to be too optimistic about the couple’s relationship.

What did haters have to say? Read on.

Reddit Users Ridicule Evans

Most Reddit fans attacked Evans for her relationship after she honored her anniversary with Eason, writing things like, “The glow down is REAL.”

Another seconded those sentiments, commenting, “My god, look how attractive they both were in the photo with him in the blue tee. What the f*** have they done to each other in just a few years? It’s truely astounding.”

A third Reddit fan wrote, “As much as I hate them both they both look decent (jenelle looks pretty, david looks presentable and civilized) in the third pic…kinda sad to see how god awful they look now.”

Jenelle Evans Claims She Did Not ‘Lose Everything’

On September 22, Evans took to Instagram for a Q&A, according to E!.

One fan asked, “After losing everything because of your psycho hubby, was it worth it?”

Evans replied, “I didn’t lose anything, my family has found peace. If you knew him, you’d probably like him too,” according to E!.

In 2019, as fans may recall, Eason reportedly shot and killed the couple’s French bulldog, Nugget.

Later that same month, MTV wrote in a statement to E!, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In May 2019, Evans posted a photo to honor her dog, Nugget. She wrote: “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

In September 2019, Eason spoke to PeopleTV’s “People Now” about the incident and admitted to shooting the dog. “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Through tears, Eason continued, “I mean, I loved that dog. I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”