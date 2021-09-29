Fans Slam ‘Realest B****’ Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans says she’s the “realest b****” you’ll ever meet, but fans don’t agree.

In a TikTok posted to her Instagram, Evans posted the comment: “Girl put your shape wear on under that thing! Kim k never leaves without hers.”

Evans replied: “I understand where you’re coming from, but I’m like the realest b**** you’ll ever meet. If I did that, I’d be fake. And I’m not gonna be fake. I try to be as real as possible for you guys.”

In a Reddit post titled, “The professional liar claims to be ‘the realest b**** you’ll ever meet”, fans slammed Evans. One person wrote, “Then stop using all those filters.”

Another wrote, “Imagining her rehearsing in the mirror over and over again.”

A third commented, “If you have to tell someone you’re real, you’re most likely not.”

Evans’ Daughter Dons Fake Lashes

On her Instagram story, Evans also uploaded a video of her daughter, Ensely, wearing fake eyelashes.

She wrote on the video: “Her first set of lashes.”

On Reddit, fans mentioned a ‘throw back’ to when David Eason, Evans’ husband, commented on one of Leah Messer’s photos: “I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup.”

One person wrote, “Their hypocrisy is a bottomless pit.”

Another wrote, “david? a hypocrite? how shocking.”

As pointed out by hit.com, Evans has three children: Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser with ex-fiance Nathan Griffin, and Ensley with Eason.

Eason Admitted to Killing Evans’ Dog

This is not the first time Eason has received backlash from fans.

In 2019, Eason made national headlines after admitting to killing he and Evans’ dog, Nugget.

When he finally opened up to PeopleTV’s “People Now” about the incident, he said, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

Eason continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He concluded, “I mean, I loved that dog. I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

While defending her husband, Evans stated that Eason responded the way he id because of his lifestyle.

She told People, “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people ares scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective.”

In May 2019, four months before appearing on PeopleTV’s “People Now”, Evans posted an Instagram in honor of her dog, Nugget.

She wrote, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”