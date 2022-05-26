Fans Think Maci Bookout’s Son Bentley Is Her ‘Twin’ in Throwback Picture

On Wednesday, May 25, a Reddit user shared several throwback photos of Maci Bookout’s 13-year-old son Bentley.

The photo montage included photos of Bentley posing with both his mom, Maci, and his dad, Ryan. The Reddit user also included a photo collage of Bentley, Maci, and Ryan’s baby pictures, so fans could compare and contrast.

“Does Bentley look more like Maci or [Ryan]? What do you think,” the user titled the post.

“Teen Mom” fans couldn’t get over the resemblance between Maci Bookout and her firstborn. They replied to the post to share their thoughts on the throwback pictures.

“He’s alllll Maci to me,” one user replied.

“Maci,” another fan wrote. “If we didn’t see the entire [’16 and Pregnant’] episode, I wouldn’t even guess Ryan was his father.”

“I’ve never once heard anyone say Bentley looks like Ryan,” a third user replied. “He’s Maci’s twin.”

“Definitely Macy [in my opinion], no question lol,” a fourth user added.

Some fans pointed out that Bentley has started to look more like his dad with age.

“Maci 100%. But as he’s gotten older, I see some Ryan in him, especially in his smile,” one user replied.

“As a baby, 100% Maci. Now that he’s getting older, he definitely is getting more of Ryan’s features,” another user pointed out.

Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney Relationship Timeline

According to Us Weekly, Maci Bookout started dating her now-husband Taylor McKinney in 2012, shortly after she called it quits with childhood friend Kyle King.

The two started their relationship long-distance, with Maci residing in Tennessee and Taylor living in Texas, but in 2014 Taylor left Dallas behind to be with Maci in her home state.

The couple took their relationship to the next level in 2015 with the birth of their first daughter, Jayde Carter, Us Weekly reported.

In January 2016, Taylor finally popped the question on a Los Angeles beach.

Maci shared the news with fans in a 2016 Instagram post. She posted a photo of her and Taylor kissing alongside the caption, “Well y’all, my best friend asked me to marry him! I’m one lucky lady, I love you T!”

In May 2016, the couple expanded their family with the birth of their son Maverick Reed, Us Weekly reported.

And in October 2016, the couple finally tied the knot in Greenville, Florida. According to Us Weekly, 165 guests attended the ceremony, and MTV cameras captured the beautiful nuptials.

Maci Bookout on Her Relationship With Ryan Edwards

In a September 2021 exclusive interview with E! News, Maci opened up about her relationship with her ex.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum told E! News that the relationship between her and son Bentley’s paternal family is complicated.

“Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them,” she told the outlet. “As far as Jen and Larry go [Ryan’s parents], I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced.”

