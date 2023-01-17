Fans Think Chelsea Houska Looks ‘Super Hot’ in New Photo

Chelsea Houska, 31, caught fans’ attention after she showed off her figure in a January 16 Instagram post.

In the photo, Houska wore a skin-tight red dress while she posed alongside her husband Cole DeBoer, 34, and her thirteen-year-old daughter Aubree.

Fans on Reddit couldn’t get over how “incredible” the “Teen Mom” star looked in the photo, calling her a “smoke show” in the replies.

“Chelsea looks incredible here! Wow,” one Reddit user replied.

“She looks amazing in these pictures, and that dress is super complimenting to her figure,” another fan wrote.

“Chelsea’s body is f***ing goals,” a third user added.

“Chelsea looks super hot” a fourth user wrote.

Fans React to Aubree’s Blue Hair

Fans on Reddit also commented on Aubree’s blue hair, which was prominently displayed in the photo. Reddit users praised Houska for allowing her daughter to experiment with different hair colors.

“I love how she lets Aubree have colored hair,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I love Aubree’s blue hair,” another user wrote. “When I was her age, I also dyed my hair lots of fun colors and it’s such a happy memory now looking back. Love to see kiddos being able to freely express themselves.”

“Ooooh I love Aubree’s blue hair! Looks great on her,” a third user replied.

Chelsea Talks New Show: ‘We’re Learning As We Go’

Houska and DeBoer’s new design show “Down Home Fab” premiered on HGTV on January 16.

While some fans have loved seeing Houska back on their TV screens, others criticized the couple’s latest endeavor, accusing them of not having enough experience.

In a new interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Houska and DeBoer spoke about the criticism surrounding the show.

“We are just going into this. This is a new thing for us. We’re learning as we go, and also that’s part of the story,” Houska told the outlet. “We’re learning how to do this and juggle everything in our lives. When we started building our house, it became our life. We were researching absolutely everything we could research and reading every book we could find.”

In the interview, Houska assured fans that she and DeBoer are taking the show “very seriously.”

“If we’re going to do this, we want to be good,” she told the publication. “We want to know what we’re talking about. This is something we take very seriously.”

Fans React to ‘Grown Up’ Photo of Aubree

In September 2022, Houska took to Instagram to celebrate her eldest daughter Aubree turning thirteen.

The mother-of-four shared a photo of Aubree wearing a graphic tee and jeans alongside the caption, “My [music-loving], sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER.”

Fans could not believe how grown up Aubree looked in the September photo.

“I feel so old… 😮,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She’s grown up so much,” another user wrote.

“No way is she this grown,” a third user added.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

