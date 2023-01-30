Fans Think Leah Messer Looks ‘Sexy’ in New Photo

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer, 30, caught fans’ attention on Sunday, January 29 after she shared a photo of her in a sparkly blue dress on Instagram.

“About last night: We had a lot of fun celebrating a great cause. Everything was so blue and beautiful. Great event! 🌊🤍🧜‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans shared their thoughts on Messer’s look in the comment section. Many fans wrote that Messer looked “sexy” in the blue ensemble.

“Sexy but elegant dress. Love it!🔥,” one Instagram user wrote.

“That’s a revenge dress 🔥,” another user commented.

“Leah, your a** looks so sexy in that dress,” a third user added.

“You look gorgeous! 😍🔥,” a fourth user wrote.

Kailyn Lowry on Her ‘Falling Out’ With Leah Messer

Kailyn Lowry is speaking out about her rumored “falling out” with Leah Messer. According to The Sun, the “Teen Mom 2” alum addressed the speculation in a January 2023 Instagram Q&A.

“Leah and I did not fall out,” Lowry said after a fan brought up her relationship with Messer. “We never had an argument. Ever.”

“Some people just grow apart. That’s all,” she added. “People love to say that I can’t keep friends and that I fall out with everyone but some people just grow apart.”

Rumors that the two “Teen Mom” stars had a falling out began after fans realized the two no longer followed each other on Instagram.

According to In Touch Weekly, “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus seemingly confirmed the rumors in a since-deleted Instagram post, alleging that Lowry didn’t like that Messer was becoming friendly with her.

“Leah liked one of my self-growth posts,” DeJesus wrote in a since-deleted post, In Touch Weekly reported. “[Kail] told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more.”

Leah on Co-Parenting With Ex Corey Simms

In a December 28 interview with People, Messer revealed she is in a “great” place with her ex Corey Simms, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares nine-year-old daughter Adalynn.

“Most of the time, we follow our schedules,” she told the outlet. “If something would happen, we just communicate with each other about activities or kids’ need anything.”

“At the end of the day, we put our kids first, and that’s what I love,” she added.

Messer and her exes may be on solid ground now but it wasn’t always that way.

“It was a road to get to a place where we could communicate healthy from a good place,” she admitted in her interview with People.

According to Us Weekly, Messer and Corey fought over custody of their twin daughters in 2015 after Messer “sought treatment for anxiety and depression.

In December 2020, Messer called out Simms on Instagram for not creating a safe environment for her while she was battling addiction.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

