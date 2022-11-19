Fans Think Leah Messer’s Twin Daughters Look ‘So Grown Up’ in New Photo

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer caught fans’ attention on Saturday, November 19, after she shared photos of her twin daughters Aliannah “Ali” and Aleeah on Instagram.

Leah posted two photos in honor of Aleeah’s first day of cheer camp. Fans may remember that Leah was also a high school cheerleader in Elkview, West Virginia.

“Good Luck to Aleeah and her cheer team at comp today! Proud of all of you! 💙🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Aleeah looked picture-perfect with a blue-and-white varsity jacket, a red hair-bow, and bright lipstick. Aliannah rocked a more casual look for the cheer camp drop-off. She wore her signature glasses and a simple white tee.

Fans couldn’t get over how grown up the twins looked in the photos and took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

“They got so big❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“They look sooo grown up!😢,” another fan commented.

“Omg they are HUGE,” a third user wrote.

Leah Shares Update on Ali’s Health

Over the years, fans have watched Leah’s daughter Ali struggle with health issues. According to E! News, Ali was diagnosed with a “rare form of Muscular Dystrophy” in 2014.

Leah has never shied away from discussing Ali’s health journey with fans. In March 2022, Leah posted a hopeful update on Instagram, telling fans Ali was doing better and thanking fans for supporting her daughter.

“An update from Alis MD appt yesterday,” she wrote in the caption. “All great things- He sees more of an improvement than he ever has, mind & body. He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger.”

She continued, “He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself.”

Leah shared another update on Ali’s progress earlier this week. On November 16, she shared a photo of Ali sitting beside her doctor, with the caption, “Another great check-up appointment for my sweet Ali girl. I’m so proud of her & always grateful for everyone that has been on this journey with us. 💪🏼❤️.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over ‘Adorable’ TikTok of Cole DoBoer & Daughter Layne