Fans Think Vee Rivera’s Daughter Vivi Looks ‘All Grown Up’ in New Video

Vee Rivera’s daughter Vivi is all grown up! The “Teen Mom 2” star shared a video of her daughter getting ready for her first cheer competition on Instagram last week and fans could not get over how big Vivi looked in the video.

In the December 3 video, Vee walked fans through the process of getting her daughter ready for the big day, which included curling Vivi’s hair and applying blue eyeshadow to her eyelids. The video ended with a series of clips of Vivi performing in her cheer competition.

Vee Follower’s React to Vivi’s Cheer Video

Vee’s followers commented on the post to express their thoughts on the video. Many fans couldn’t believe how grown up Vivi looked in the video.

“Aww she’s so cute growing up too fast 🙌🔥❤️,” one follower commented.

“😍😍 Go Vivi 👏 can’t believe how grown up she is,” another Instagram user wrote.

“❤️ [So] beautiful and all grown up,” a third user added.

Other fans pointed out the resemblance between Vivi and her half-brother Issac.

“She and Isaac look so much alike,” one follower commented.

“She looks just like her big bro,” another follower wrote

Vee Shares Video About Struggling With Anxiety

On November 3, Vee shared a video on Instagram about coping with holiday anxiety. In the video, the 31-year-old, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety on her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” joked about dealing with seasonal depression and holiday anxiety simultaneously.

She included a lengthy caption alongside the video, giving fans some helpful tips on how to deal with anxiety.

“[It’s] hitting hardddddddd! but like I said (or as meg the stallion says) ✨bad b****es have bad days too,” she began. “We will get through this babes! It’s ok to feel all the things especially during this time of year with all the holidays approaching so quickly. Take a step back, take a deep breath, and always remember… you didn’t come this far just to come this far! ❤️”

Vee’s followers commented on the post to let the “Teen Mom” star know they related to the video.

“So relatable😂😂,” one follower wrote.

“It’s nice to know I’m not alone in the way I feel[.] I understand yall 100%,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Ok….. I’ve watched this like 50 times and it gets better and better,” a third user added. “Love it and totally relate to this!”

Vee’s November post is not the first time she has gotten candid about her anxiety on Instagram. A year prior, in November 2021, the MTV star shared a lengthy message on Instagram about dealing with mental health issues and admitted that her anxiety can “get the best” of her at times.

“Dear anxiety & depression, f*** off 🙃,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Vee also reminded fans that it is ok to ask for help.

“Sometimes anxiety & depression can get the best of me and it’s ok to reach out for help outside of your everyday circle,” she wrote.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

