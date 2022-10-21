Fans Want Barbara Evans Back on ‘Teen Mom’

Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara Evans will make a surprise appearance on season two of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” which premieres on Tuesday, October 25.

On October 20, The official “Teen Mom” Instagram account shared a clip of Barb updating fans on what she’s been up to since leaving the franchise.

“Since you seen me last, I’m retired. [I’m] still taking care of Jace. He’s thirteen now,” she told the cameras. “[I] spend a lot of days at the beach. Probably every day. [I] do what I want. Drink wine when I want.”

Since MTV announced Barbara would be appearing on the spinoff, the former “Teen Mom 2” star has been getting a lot of love on social media.

Fans React to Barbara’s ‘Teen Mom’ Return

Fans fled to the comment section of Thursday’s post to share their excitement for Barbara’s return.

“Oh how I have missed Barb !!!! Please bring them back full time 😂,” one fan commented.

“It ain’t teen mom without BARB,” another fan wrote.

“The best character on reality tv of all time 👏👏👏,” a third user added.

“I LOVE YOU BARB!! You are one of my all time favorites. ❤️❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

Jenelle Calls Her Mom a ‘Toxic Parent’

“Teen Mom” fans know that Barbara and her daughter Jenelle have not always seen eye to eye. But in the Thursday promo, Barbara told fans that she and Jenelle are in a good place.

“Jenelle and I, we’ve been getting along,” she said. “I see her very often. I go over there all the time. She calls me all the time. So it’s been like really wonderful.”

The mother-daughter duo have had a rocky relationship over the years. In a July 2022 Instagram post, Jenelle accused Barbara of being a “toxic” parent.

Jenelle shared a video of herself sitting in a patio chair drinking from a mug while text blurps popped up on the screen that were meant to symbolize remarks people have said to Jenelle about her mom.

“Did you see what your mom said about you,” the first one read.

“Your mom was talking s*** about you,” another text blurb said.

“And i just keep my mouth shut 😞,” Jenelle captioned the July 31 post. “I have been the happiest [I’ve] ever been in my life. It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged.. especially by your own mom. 💔”

She included the hashtag “toxic parents.”

Jenelle on Fighting for Custody of Jace

A major source of tension between Barbara and Jenelle is an ongoing custody battle for Jenelle’s eldest son Jace.

Barbara, 69, has had full custody of Jace since 2010, but Jenelle is hoping that changes. According to The Sun, the MTV star filed for sole custody in January 2021.

Jenelle spoke to E! News in May 2022 about the ongoing custody battle, telling the outlet she is fighting for full custody of Jace.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” she said. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” Jenelle added. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

