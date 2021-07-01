Farrah Abraham Wasn’t Allowed to Prevent Her Pregnancy

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham did not want to follow through with her pregnancy, according to her memoir “Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir,” cited by The Sun.

Abraham has been slammed for allowing her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to pose with a pregnancy test, but the “Teen Mom OG” alum maintained that she wants her daughter to be educated on the topic of sex.

When it came to her own sex life, Abraham wrote that her mother wouldn’t sign off on her taking the morning after pill so she could avoid becoming pregnant at 16 years old.

“Birth control pills are not reliable as I found out but I also freaked out and my mom would not sign off on a plan B form, back when parents were needed to do so,” Abraham, 30, penned, according to The Sun. “More so the blame falls on the government, schools, look what they get more funding for, why wasn’t there a preventative, Plan B sooner?”

Abraham mourned her teenage life so she could prepare for motherhood. “So I cried for a day, I grieved the life I was going to be moving on from, and even though I lost my daughter’s father I never gave up and fought hard to be the best mother and father to my daughter,” she wrote, per the outlet.

Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died two months before she was born in a car accident.

Abraham Doesn’t Regret Appearing on ‘Teen Mom’

The mother-of-one didn’t leave MTV on good terms, but she doesn’t have any regrets. The reality star is grateful for the experience.

“I’m grateful to see the shows I took part in 16 and pregnant and Teen Mom that play a role in children, teens, adults having better health care today, we still deserve even better care, especially at walk-in clinics,” she said, according to The Sun. “Cheers to our next generations having more confidence, less vulnerability, and knowing more about the truths of their health care and the effects on their livelihoods and education.”

Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom OG” in 2017 by the show’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman after she refused to quit her career in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham Was Slammed For Allowing Daughter to Take a Pregnancy Test

Abraham wants to make sure her 12-year-old daughter is knowledgeable when it comes to sex. As part of her education, the former “Teen Mom OG” star allowed Sophia to take a pregnancy test.

She then posted a photo of Sophia posing with the test on Instagram, which caused a negative response from viewers on Reddit.

Abraham first opened up about giving Sophia the “birds and the bees” talk last year. She told Us Weekly in July 2020 the discussion was “prompted” after Sophia started to attend sleepovers with her friends who had older siblings.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” she told the publication. “I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

