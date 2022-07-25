EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham Responds to Horse Painting Backlash

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham blasted claims that she mistreated her 5-year-old pony, Starburst. Abraham faced backlash after Starburst’s eye was injured and then she said the pony was “hosting” children’s parties, where kids are allowed to paint Starburst.

“Farrah, family, and professionals who watch Starburst do not condone animal abuse or neglect,” her rep said in a statement to Heavy on July 25.

Abraham spent thousands to pay for Starburst’s medical bills so her eye would be saved. The “Teen Mom OG” said Starburst’s injuries occurred while Starburst was staying with her father, Michael Abraham, but the pony has since been moved to a stable.

“Starburst is beyond well taken care of and is no longer staying at her dad’s home after Farrah found Starburst with her eye black and damaged and other markings,” the statement continued. “Farrah had Starburst under intensive care 24-hour a day watch by vets as Farrah went above & beyond to save Starburst’s eye from inoculation, with bills over $4,000 a month for four months.”

Starburst’s eye was “saved” and she now has “coloration back and can see again in both eyes.”

Starburst Is Being ‘Pampered’ In Her New Home

Not only has Starburst found a new home, but she’s also getting to know other animals at a stable and doing better than she was before.

“Farrah now has a border and at this horse boarding facility children get to socialize and play with therapy horses like Starburst, hosting children’s parties, being pampered, getting extra hay and lots of love from children is far from what animal neglect is as Farrah treats Starburst like her very own child,” Abraham’s rep told Heavy.

“Farrah and Sophia are happy to see Starburst happier than she’s ever been,” the rep finished.

Abraham Said She Was ‘Proud’ of Starburst for Hosting Parties

Abraham posted a picture of Starburst, who was purchased for Abraham’s 13-year-old daughter Sophia in 2016, covered in paint.

“Starburst hosted her first birthday party!” the “Teen Mom” alum wrote on July 24. “We’re so proud of this birthday wish come true! 🦄Starburst let the kiddos paint 🎨 unicorn designs, pet & feed her!”

“Starburst knows she’s a birthday party must have!” she said. “We’re proud 🦄Starburst is back up & going after healing for 4 months & can see in both eyes! 🦄We are so happy to see Starburst happier then ever & being a #workinhorse Go Starburst Go!”

Abraham once referred to Starburst as her “soul sister.”

“It’s easier to take care of Starburst than it is our puppies,” Abraham told MTV News in April 2017. “I love Starburst — she’s so easy. She’s potty-trained, she’s loving, she’s cute.”

“She’s still under one, so we still have a lot of training for her,” she continued. “The vet comes to you once a year, you hang out, you have your hay, you have the alfalfa cubes, you have her grains. It’s just so easy. She’s my soul sister — I love her.”

Abraham is not slated to appear on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” She made a brief appearance on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but left after one day.

She vowed to never appear on MTV again.