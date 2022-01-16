Farrah Abraham Posts Statement & Full Video of Arrest

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham shared the full video from the night she was detained under a “citizen’s arrest” outside at a rooftop bar called Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California after she allegedly slapped a security guard, according to TMZ, the first to break the news on January 16, 2022.

Though Abraham shared the video of the incident, she disabled the audio.

Abraham, 30, threatened legal action and said the arrest was a conspiracy.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she wrote. “I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad [sic] who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

Abraham said she’s had a “traumatizing year” already and she wants Grandmaster Recorders to take action against the staff who detained her.

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” she said. “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.”

Abraham Was Grateful to Police Officers

Toward the end of her message, Abraham said she was relieved about how the Hollywood Police Department handled the incident.

“I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone,” the mother-of-one wrote. “I’m blessed to go to church today.”

“I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods,” she continued. “I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.”

Abraham ended her post with a grim warning to other women. “Woman [sic] it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you,” she said. “You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”

Abraham Denies Hitting Anyone

In a video that contained audio — obtained by TMZ — Abraham denied that she “hit” anyone at the bar.

The video starts out by showing Abraham squirming on the ground as the security guard asks her to calm down.

“It’s on camera!” the “Teen Mom OG” star says. “Harassers like you!”

“I’ve already been calm,” the 30-year-old adds. “…because I am a law student. I will be more calm than anyone has ever been.

“I never touched you,” Abraham says to the man who made the citizen’s arrest.”

When police arrived, Abraham again said she didn’t know why they were putting cuffs on her and she denied hitting anyone.

“I would never hit anyone,” she said. “I never even touched anyone.”

“Thank you for putting me in cuffs against the law,” Abraham said, before entering the police vehicle.

According to Page Six, the “Teen Mom OG” star is due in court on May 19, 2022.

The MTV personality was previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor — which also involved a security guard — at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2018, the outlet noted.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Arrested