VIDEO: Farrah Abraham Shows Off ‘Horrible’ Transformation

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham made a change that didn’t impress everyone. The star posted a video to TikTok that showed her going platinum blonde and adding extensions to her naturally dark hair.

“It’s really not that bad. It just needs a little… shaping,” Abraham mouths at the beginning of the video, recreating a viral TikTok trend. “To the salon!” she says, before sitting in front of her hairstylist.

Once they’re finished, Abraham mouths, “I love it!”

While Abraham might be happy with the end product, fans on Reddit said the transformation came out “horrible.”

“Farrah got her hair done today (horrible highlight job) and all I can see is the line in her hair from where the stylist f***ed up the foil placement,” the original poster wrote.

Some viewers were dubious about the stylist’s credentials. “No licensed hairstylist would ever color this hair… the breakage already??? With bleach involved, YIKES,” they said.

Others mused Abraham’s hairdresser might have purposely messed up her hair. “After reading all the terrible reviews she left other salons after SHE showed up late, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did this on purpose,” they said. “Farrah seems like she would be a terrible tipper, someone that complains even when it’s exactly what she asked for. I would refuse her as a client.”

Abraham first appeared on MTV in 2009 when she was pregnant with her daughter Sophia, 12. She was later brought on to “Teen Mom,” the spinoff of “16 and Pregnant.” She continued with the series until she was replaced by Bristol Palin in 2018.

The father of Abraham’s daughter, Derek Underwood, tragically died in a car crash when she was pregnant.

Abraham Left a Yelp Review About Harvard

Abraham first surprised some viewers when she said she was attending Harvard University. In another twist, Abraham left a negative review on Yelp about the prestigious ivy league university after her professor urged her to drop the course.

“Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review. I feel very sorry to see it,” the mother-of-one told TMZ. “I was the most person of color in the class. Everyone else was super white.”

“I literally had to tell her to get in line with all the millions of haters,” Abraham told TMZ about her professor. “Like Lizzo has to deal with haters, I have to deal with haters in education.”

“Like the educational abuse for all students,” she continued. “Harvard’s system is like completely wrong. It’s abusive.”

Abraham Set Her Harvard Sweatshirt on Fire

While claiming educational abuse, Farrah lit her Harvard University sweatshirt on fire and threw it into a garbage tin.

“Thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health,” she wrote via Instagram on August 30. “Educational abuse, financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1.”

“As a teacher I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard and many others,” she continued. “Students I received your messages & emails I’m sorry and empathize with educational abuse! Act on the laws & laws will be enforced.”

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham’s Harvard Assignment Seemingly Leaks