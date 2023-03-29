Farrah Abraham Reveals New Botched Filler & Botox

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham ranted via Yelp on March 27 after she was displeased with the injections she received at Saving Face, a medspa in Austin, Texas. Abraham’s “first impression” of the facility was good, but things went sour after Abraham sat in the seat to get her injections done. Abraham claimed in a Yelp review that too much Botox was added to her face.

“I had a great first impression but then for some reason they didn’t want to match my chart,” Abraham wrote via Yelp. She alleged that Saving Face had “manipulative poor tactics, and purposely over added Botox to my face when I said filler & upsell me on exisomes when they kept ruining my under eye and cheek to the point no exisomes would help their horrid work.”

“Face robbery is real and I wouldn’t trust my face with this company ‘Saving Face’ as 3 woman on location couldn’t figure out how to listen to the client on filler rather than Botox,” Abraham continued. “Being charged thousands of dollars to ruin my face is bullshit and not caring about hitting nerves with needles is insane to be in business and not know the human anatomy.”

Abraham said she wasn’t comfortable sharing a picture of herself after Saving Face’s injections because she didn’t want their “s****y work” to end up on Google. Abraham claimed she was left with “dents” and went to an injector in New York City to have her face fixed.

Heavy reached out to Saving Face for comment about Abraham’s yelp review but didn’t hear back.

The former “Teen Mom” star claimed she was told to “take a holiday” after her less than stellar results “instead of taking accountability crediting the client back,” Abraham wrote.

Abraham, 31, is the mother of one child, 14-year-old Sophia. Abraham’s ex, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash in December 2008, three months before Sophia was born.

Abraham appeared on teh first season of “16 and Pregnant” and was promoted to “Teen Mom.” She was fired from the series in 2017 after she pursued a career in adult entertainment, per Us Weekly.

Abraham Said She Couldn’t ‘Smile Properly’

The mother-of-one said she was having a hard time smiling and accused the Austin medspa of being a scam.

“Saving face is face robbery as they should be billed for what I had to pay to fix my face from them,” Abraham wrote via Yelp. “I can’t even smile properly because of these none skilled injectors. It’s horrible to be taken for money and your face altered SCAM at it’s finest.”

Abraham was pictured leaving the Peninsula Hotel in New York City on March 27, the same day she wrote her Yelp review, according to the Daily Mail. She wore a pink satin dress with feathered sleeves and a slit on the sides, created by Sally Lapointe.

Abraham said via Instagram Stories that she was styled by Stacey Jordan.

Abraham Said She’s Better Than Ever

In a post via Instagram Stories, Abraham wrote that she was healed one year after leaving a treatment center for trauma.

“One year after my trauma center & I’m back flourishing more than ever! Back to set! Thank you 12 steps!’ she captioned the image,” she said.

In March 2022, Abraham said she was going to temporarily go off the grid to work on herself.

“I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down,” she said in a TikTok video at the time.

“No matter your traumas — whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them — I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years,” Abraham added. “I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition.”