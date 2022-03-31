PHOTO: Farrah Abraham Gets Brain Scan After Rehab Stay

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham has started to break her social media silence after entering a Texas rehab for trauma treatment on March 1. The star said she was doing a 28-day stint to heal from a traumatic year.

Now that her rehab stay is up, Abraham has returned to social media. On March 30, she posted a picture to Instagram stories that showed she was getting a brain scan. She didn’t specify what type of scan she received, by credited psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen, M.D. for her treatment.

On the Amen Clinics website, they say they do a Brain SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography). “Amen Clinics uses brain imaging technology to identify your specific brain type, so we are able to tailor a targeted treatment plan to enhance your quality of life,” their site says.

“Our brain imaging work has made it clear that “mental health” conditions are actually “brain health” issues that steal your mind,” they continue. “These issues often go undetected or are misdiagnosed, and symptoms can be debilitating for years.”

Abraham, 30, didn’t reveal the results of the test.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star entered rehab after she was arrested in January on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after she was accused of hitting a security guard at a club in Hollywood, California, TMZ reported.

The star denied the allegations and claimed the was the victim of an attack. She is due in court on May 19 to respond to the charges.

Social Media Said Abraham’s Doctor Was a ‘Quack’

While some fans on Reddit were happy to see Abraham was taking her mental health seriously, others feared Abraham wasn’t being treated by a genuine doctor.

“From Farrah’s IG story. I hope she is truly working to get healthy,” an original poster wrote on March 31.

“If Farrah was really trying to work on her mental health, she’d stop only going to celebrity doctors. But alas, she’s just found herself another quack,” one person wrote.

“My neurologist used to recommend some of Amen’s early work, but in the last 5+ years, it’s become obvious his work is now mostly quackery,” a second added.

“While this guy is a real doctor, he’s definitely a little shady and his methods are controversial. I hope Farrah actually is getting help, but I don’t think she needs someone shilling vitamins and pseudoscience,” a third person said.

Abraham Wants to Destigmatize Mental Health Treatment

Abraham wanted to be open about her 28-day treatment in rehab, proactively telling her fans about her social media hiatus before it happened.

“There’s really no easy way of saying this. I am headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days. I just wanted to share and be open,” she said in a TikTok video on March 1. “I’m sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives, and I hope you can look into a treatment trauma center near you and get the help and support you deserve.”

“I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success,” Abraham added.