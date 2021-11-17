VIDEO: Farrah Abraham’s New Post Concerns Fans

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham showed off her backside while twerking in a new TikTok video with her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, sparking concern among some viewers.

Abraham, 30, first posted the video to TikTok on November 16, 2021. “Just streaming games on the internet like…” she captioned the video, which was cataloged as a duet with Roblox, an online game platform.

Less than 24 hours after it was posted, Abraham’s video garnered more than 53,000 views. It also amassed hundreds of upvotes and comments on Reddit.

While some fans said Abraham was “exploiting” Sophia in the social media clip, others couldn’t take their eyes off Abraham’s derriere. A few people wrote it looked like Abraham was wearing a “diaper” while she danced.

“It looked like she’s wearing a diaper filled will [sic] s***. Just a big, overfilled adult diaper,” one person wrote.

“She exploits her young daughter for her own advertisement. This woman uses her daughter for clickbait to her escorting business,” another added. “Farrah needs to be fucking CANCELLED.”

Some people went as far as accusing Abraham of “child abuse.”

“She’s using her daughter so she can show off her new a**. I feel like it’s child abuse poor Sophia still a prop for her mom,” a third person continued. “Also if you’re going to spend money to buy a new ass you’d at least want it to look good and not a sagging diaper.”

Abraham Posted a Cryptic Message About Not Fitting In

Abraham, 30, doesn’t want to fit in. After she posted the controversial video to TikTok, the MTV personality shared a cryptic message to Instagram about being different.

“You are in a season where God is about to show you why you never fit in with the crowd!” the post reads. “You are chosen!!”

Abraham shared another mysterious quote after some people accused her of looking “puffy” and “destroyed.”

“I am likable, loveable and worthy,” said the message, which was posted to her Instagram stories on November 7, 2021.

Abraham Said CPS Once ‘Threatened’ to Take Sophia

Abraham wrote in her new memoir, “Dream Twenties: Self-Guided Self Help Memoire,” which was cited by The Sun, that Child Protective Servies “threatened” to take Sophia away after she got into an altercation with her own mother, Debra Danielsen.

Abraham retold a gory incident, which included speaking to police with blood on her and Danielsen wielding knives.

“My mom had two kitchen knives in her hands, and I was bloody when I had to talk them both into calming down,” the MTV star wrote in her memoir. “I got kicked out of my house after calling the police for domestic violence.”

Danielsen was arrested and charged with domestic abuse in January 2010, police reports say. This occurred when Abraham was 18 years old and still living with Danielsen in Iowa.

Danielsen, also known as DebzOG, pled guilty to a lesser charge and spent 30 days in prison, TMZ wrote at the time.

According to Danielsen, she is no longer on speaking terms with Abraham. “We haven’t talked for quite some time. May was the last time I spoke to her,” the aspiring rapper told The Sun in October 2021.

