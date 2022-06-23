Farrah Abraham’s Legal Team Insists Reality Star Is ‘Victim’ In Nightclub Incident

While some reports indicate that former reality star Farrah Abraham has been charged with battery after an alleged altercation that took place at a Hollywood nightclub in January, Abraham’s attorneys insist no charges have been brought against her, according to Entertainment Tonight.

ET reported that Abraham was charged on June 2 and is slated to attend an arraignment hearing on June 23. The outlet added that Abraham could face up to one year in jail, as well as a $2,000 fine.

Heavy confirmed through Los Angeles County court records that Abraham was charged June 2, 2022, with “battery on a peace officer or police officer” that prosecutors say took place on January 16, 2022. The arraignment was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, court records show.

Abraham’s attorney, however, is saying otherwise.

The Alleged January Altercation

Safe to say most of us slept better than @F1abraham last night. GIRL what?! That’s a Naomi Campbell move 😂👋 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/SaCMauQA4K — Smarty Jones (@MissSmartyJones) January 16, 2022

On January 16, TMZ reported that Abraham was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor at Grandmaster Recorders.

The LAPD told E! News at the time that they received a call about a “possible fight” on the rooftop of the club, and as Abraham was being escorted out, she “allegedly slapped one of the security guards.”

Sources told TMZ that prior to police being called, paramedics were contacted when “they say someone — presumably Farrah — was so belligerent they called the cops for backup.”

In a statement to TMZ, Abraham shared, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

She added that she believed employees at the nightclub filmed the encounter in order to release it to the media.

Abraham’s Attorney Stated That No Charges Have Been Brought Against Abraham

According to Entertainment Tonight, while Abraham’s arraignment is scheduled on the “court calendar,” her attorney has stated she is not facing any charges.

In a statement, attorney Dario C. Gomez told ET, “The Law Office of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., on behalf of our client, Ms. Farrah Abraham, would like to clarify that no charges to date have been brought against Ms. Abraham in connection with the incident that occurred at Grandmaster Records on January 15, 2022. That is because Ms. Abraham committed no crime, and is, in fact, the victim in all of this, not only of physical and emotional injury, but also of negligent investigation by security staff at GrandMaster Recorders and the media at large.”

Gomez continued, “Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident. We are confident the truth will come to light and Ms. Abraham will receive the justice she so rightly deserves.”

Abraham took to her own Instagram Story on June 22. Over a photo of her attorney’s statement, she wrote, “I will not further be Harassed about the horrific batterment clearly seen on video and photos, my doctors having to rehabilitate myself from illegal activities by security staff abusing their uniforms and attacking me off property and against my will.”

She continued, “For my mental state I will not be engaging further per my doctors orders as I had to move and got to a trauma center from this.”

Heavy has reached out to Abraham’s legal team for further comment.