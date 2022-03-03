Farrah Abraham Checks Into Trauma Treatment Center

Farrah Abraham has checked into a trauma treatment center.

The former “Teen Mom” star announced the news in a TikTok video, telling fans, “There’s really no easy way of saying this. I am headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days. I just wanted to share and be open.”

She continued, “I’m sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives, and I hope you can look into a treatment trauma center near you and get the help and support you deserve.”

On February 27, 2022, Abraham spoke to TMZ about her decision to check into the Texas treatment center.

“Yes, I am going to go take care of my mental health in trauma treatment and I look forward to sharing that journey with others and I hope that… there’s less taboo about taking care of your mental health when we’re experiencing a lot of traumas and difficulties in our world right now.”

Abraham Was Arrested in January 2022

On January 17, 2022, People reported that Abraham was taken into police custody after a “possible fight” broke out at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles, California, per People.

The outlet quoted an LAPD rep as saying, “LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]. Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person’s] arrest for battery.”

Abraham posted a video of the arrest to her Instagram account, and in the caption, she wrote that she was the incident was a “complete setup.”

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.”

According to People, Abraham was released not long after being taken into custody.

In a statement to TMZ, she later shared, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

On January 30, 2022, TMZ filmed Abraham standing next to a U-Haul rental truck.

“I’m man watching this truck right now, since I can’t, like physically– I lost dysfunction in the upper side of my body.”

She went on to discuss the arrest, stating, “I was recently attacked and illegally cuffed to some guy.” Abraham concluded, “I was really suicidal this week.”

Abraham told TMZ’s cameras she had a difficult time processing the incident, and she fears that security will do that again when she goes out publicly.

“I guess it’s like defamation when someone says you touch them and I was actually attacked,” she told TMZ.

Towards the end of the video, Abraham was asked if she would be moving out of state. “Sadly,” she said, “I think I need that.”