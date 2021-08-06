Farrah Abraham Has Some Words for Chrissy Teigen

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham isn’t holding anything against Chrissy Teigen, but she would appreciate an apology.

During an exclusive interview with Justin Sylvester on E! News'”Just the Sip” podcast, Abraham wished the former Sports Illustrated model well after Teigen called her a “whore” in 2013.

“I hope she’s in a better place,” Abraham told Sylvester, per E! Online. “I still have not been apologized to. I’ve just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don’t tolerate it.”

Teigen first said she was sorry to non-binary model Courtney Stodden after a bombshell interview with The Daily Beast in May 2021. Ten years ago, Teigen told Stodden they die by suicide. At the time, Stodden was 16 years old and married to 51-year-old “Green Mile” actor Doug Hutchison.

Teigen, 35, also tweeted hateful messages at Abraham, calling her an “idiot” in 2013 for releasing a sex tape with adult actor James Deen.

“Absolutely sickened at the fact that idiot teen mom commissioned her own sex tape and is pretending to be confused/distraught. EFF YOU,” Teigen wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Seriously. This is what we have come to. This idiot from teen mom feels such hunger for fame and money and WE AS PEOPLE WILL EMPOWER HER.”

“In other news, you’re a whore and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry,” Teigen added, per Us Weekly. “Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape.”

Abraham Said an Apology Is Better Late Than Never

Even though Teigen claimed she would apologize to everyone after getting called out by Stodden, Abraham hasn’t heard from her.

The “Teen Mom OG” alum acknowledged it’s “not easy” to admit when someone is wrong.

“I am always open to sitting with someone and apologizing, or confronting the situation and moving forward,” Abraham said on the podcast, per E! Online. “Those things are hard.”

Abraham, however, was disappointed that Teigen has not reached out to her.

“That’s a little bit of a let-down for me. If you’re going to say something one way, you need to apologize the same way,” she said on the August 4 podcast, according to the news outlet. “But I just know the longer somebody waits to do something when they claim they’ve already done it…I don’t know what to tell you.”

Abraham Wants Teigen to Apologize to Her Daughter

Abraham, the mother of 12-year-old daughter Sophia, previously said she would like Teigen to say she was sorry to her daughter.

“An apology may be due to me only in Chrissy’s eyes but as a mother there’s also an apology due to my child who has to witness the aftermath of remarks publicly that not only affects her mom but her,” the 30-year-old wrote in a June 15 blog post on Medium.

“This mentally affects children and their time with their mothers,” she continued. “Those who hurt mothers are also responsible for hurting their children.”

