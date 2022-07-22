Farrah Abraham Claps Back After Recent Criticism

Farrah Abraham, a star from “Teen Mom”, has responded to recent criticism about her parenting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farah Abraham Defends Taking Sophia to a Concert: ‘For the Record, I Wasn’t Clubbing With Her’

On July 18, Abraham shared photos and videos of herself and her 13-year-old daughter Sophia at a concert in a club. Fans were upset to see the young girl in that setting and blasted Abraham for bringing her.

“Shouldn’t she be doing this with her friends?” wrote one follower. Another added, “That’s mother of the year right there.”

Other fans called it “ridiculous” and “insanity” and one wrote, “What the actual f***?”

Now, Abraham is firing back at the critics.

On July 21, Abraham spoke to TMZ.

“I guess, like, there was some disturbance of me going to a concert with my daughter,” she told the outlet. “For the record, I wasn’t clubbing with her. It was an all-ages concert and I think, who better than to go with her child to a concert than a parent? Especially when there was Travis Scott concerts with like kids dying. And I think I am just taking it upon myself, as I have a teenager now to just show her, like, ok maybe stay out of the mosh pits, stay away from some danger zones when you are at concerts.”

Abraham went on to add, “So that’s what Summer is for, other than Summer camps. So I am kind of going through that with my 13-year-old. Sophia is doing great.”

She also praised the 12-step program she is a part of and re-iterated that there was no alcohol involved in the outing.

“I was there with all the cool moms and making sure the kids were safe. We had a really good time,” she told the outlet. “There was like no drinking, there’s just water and it was just such a fun time.”

The concert took place at The Empire Control Room in Texas.

Abraham Was ‘Charged With Battery’ After ‘Allegedly Slapping a Security Guard’ in January

Play

Farrah Abraham Arrested for Battery at Hollywood Nightclub | TMZ Farrah Abraham was arrested Saturday night, after allegedly slapping a security guard at a club … TMZ has learned. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly referenced by the media, TMZ is one… 2022-01-16T18:15:00Z

Some fans were critical of Abraham due to her recent history involving a nightclub.

On June 22, 2022, Abraham was “charged with battery for allegedly slapping a security guard outside a Los Angeles club” in January according to Page Six.

The outlet reported she could face a year in prison if convicted.

“Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident,” Dario C. Gomez, Esq. told Page Six on behalf of Abraham.

A portion of the incident was captured on video which showed Abraham face down on the concrete being handcuffed by a man in black gloves and a black hat and mask.

In the video, you can hear her saying, “I don’t understand why there’s cuffs being put on me. I did not hit anyone. On camera, I did not – I would never hit anyone.”

