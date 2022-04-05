Farrah Abraham Discloses ‘Surprise’ Career Change

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham is ready to move on from reality TV by pursuing a career in comedy, she told TMZ at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on April 4.

Abraham just got out of a 28-day stint in rehab to recover from the “trauma” she sustained over the past year. The star was arrested outside a nightclub in Hollywood on January 16 and was charged with misdemeanor assault after she was accused of hitting a security guard. Abraham maintains her innocence and claims she was the victim of the situation.

Abraham, 30, walked out of rehab refreshed and is ready to start a new career path. “I think I would really appreciate my voice in standup comedy,” Abraham told TMZ, saying she was meeting with comedian and TV producer Howie Mandel.

Fans might be able to catch Abraham’s comedy in the new future. The former MTV personality teased that she could be performing at some upcoming festivals.

“I want it to be a surprise, I want to have some fun with everyone,” said Abraham, the mother of 13-year-old Sophia Abraham. But I’m really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having and now I can really tackle that and, like, overcome it and be on stage. I’m just blessed to be able to do it.”

Abraham Might Make Fun of Herself

When Abraham gets on stage, she might poke fun at herself. The “Teen Mom OG” alum said she plans to talk about being a young mother and her attention deficit disorder (ADD).

“I’m just gonna keep it very ‘Teen Mom,’ very mom. I am a mom like no other so it’s not too hard for me to have some fun and I have ADD so, you know, I’m usually the funny one and people make fun of me,” Abraham told TMZ.

“Comedic relief is everything that we need,” she continued. “Therapy is like life for me.”

Abraham Opened Up About Her Rehab Stint

Before TMZ caught Abraham outside the SLS in Beverly Hills, the mother-of-one talked about her experiment in rehab on TikTok.

“It’s so good to be back. I am ecstatic. I had the best time of my life at the trauma treatment center,” Abraham said.

“I hope everyone gets to work on themselves, get trauma work,” she continued. “It is essential for us to function in our very hectic lives, in our very traumatic environments. I’m so grateful that I was able to do that.”

Abraham plans to continue to implement the tips she learned while she was in rehab. “I am still working on myself for this next year with all the recovery tools that I have, now that I am just getting out of my trauma center,” she said.

Some fans on Reddit suspected Abraham went to rehab to treat alcohol abuse — not trauma — after she shared books commonly read in Alcoholics Anonymous. She posted a picture where she displayed books like “The Four Agreements,” “Drop the Rock,” “Queen Baby,” and “Shame Faced.”

Most notably included was the “Alcoholics Anonymous” book, though Abraham taped over “Alcoholics” and wrote “Principals of Life.”