Farrah Abraham Hints She’s Coming Back to ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham hinted she was “open” to returning to MTV on August 30.

The mother-of-one shared an Instagram story of an interview she did with In Touch Weekly in 2020. At the time, she said she was interested in talking to producers again.

“I think adult conversations would be amazing,” Abraham told In Touch in July 2020. “I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone. Maybe I’ll pitch that, but I don’t know when they’re going to be back to [filming].”

If she did come back, Abraham said she would want her own security team. “So I definitely just will have my own security at my own way of protecting myself,” she said in the old interview. “I’m always ready for a conversation.”

Heavy reached out to Abraham to see her reasoning behind sharing the interview from two years ago. She didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Abraham Has a Complicated Relationship With ‘Teen Mom’

Abraham was fired by MTV from “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 for working in the adult entertainment industry.

The infamous reality star recast when MTV created “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in January 2022.

“Everybody had the right to be there, and Farrah had the right to be there because she was a part of the original OGs no matter what,” original star Amber Portwood told Entertainment Tonight in January.

But Abraham’s return wasn’t permanent. She showed up to the “reunion” late and left the following day. After her scenes aired on TV, Abraham vowed to never return to “Teen Mom” again.

“I will no longer have anything to do with [Teen Mom]. The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics and is illegal and against the contract,” Abraham wrote on Twitter in February 2022. “I don’t want any of these people around my family.”

“I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater then what they have,” she continued. “It’s evident.”

It’s Unclear If MTV Reached Out to Abraham

MTV asked multiple former cast members to come back to “Teen Mom,” including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Ryan Edwards and Jenelle Evans.

It wasn’t immediately known if MTV reached out to Abraham again, especially after her declaration in February when she said she was finished with “Teen Mom.”

Evans was the only former star who agreed to return, but her comeback is brief. The North Carolina native said she was offered a new contract but declined to be a permanent feature on the show.

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices,” Evans told Us Weekly on August 24. “Based on the terms, it would have not aligned with my current opportunities.”

Evans — who was fired in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog, Nugget — emphasized that she didn’t have any grudges against her co-stars.

“I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me,” said Evans, who sent “nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” airs on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.