Farrah Abraham’s Lawyer Goes to Court in Assault Case

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham shared an update after her attorney, Kia Feyzjou, appeared in court for her. Abraham first shared via Instagram stories on May 19 that the Los Angeles District attorney did not bring charges against her.

Abraham was handcuffed outside Grandmaster Records in Hollywood on January 6 after she was accused of hitting a security guard. Abraham has vehemently denied the allegations.

My attorney Kia Feyzjou is monitoring the case, and, as of today, no criminal charges have been filed against me, and if they choose to, we will aggressively defense against these ‘frivolous accusations,'” she wrote.

Abraham’s rep added to Heavy, “Farrah’s attorney handled the matter and looks forward to being compensated for her damages and legal fees.”

Abraham rose to notoriety when she appeared on season one of “16 & Pregnant” in 2009. She is the mother to one daughter, 13-year-old Sophia.

The Can Still File Charges

Just because Abraham isn’t facing criminal charges right now doesn’t she won’t be in the future.

Abraham’s attorney told Heavy the DA has up to one year to file charges against her. For now, they’re monitoring the situation and waiting to see if what happens, though they want to avoid the charges.

Feyzjou told Heavy they would like to get Abraham’s arrest record sealed in the future.

If the D.A. does decide to press charges against Abraham, they are prepared to go to trial. They’ve asked Grandmaster Records to preserve videos of the incident — and if they didn’t — it’s something that can be used against them in court, Feyzjou said.

He added it’s slightly unsettling to have to wait to see if the D.A. will file charges since clients want closure, but added that the longer they wait, the worse it can be for the D.A.’s case in the long run.

Abraham Went to a Trauma Treatment Center

In March, Abraham revealed she was checking into a trauma treatment center in Texas for 28 days to get a hold of her mental health.

Abraham emerged from the rehab facility happy and wants to help others heal from their pasts.

“I’m, like 12-step life happy,” Abraham told TMZ, while standing with “Mob Wives” star Renee Graziano. “Blessed. Successful. Grateful. Just, like, moving on.”

“I would say my experience was life-changing. It didn’t only make my year — like as Renee knows how much work you’ve got to do — but it made my life,” Abraham said.

The “Teen Mom OG” star said she wants to try her hand at standup comedy, and joked that rumors about her selling feces was part of her plan.

“Look how good my comedy was,” Abraham told Howie Mandel during an interview. “They ran with it. They were like, ‘I wanna bathe in it.’”

Mandel didn’t seem convinced, but Abraham maintained it was a gag. “That’s not real. It really blew up. I’ve never gotten the chance to do that,” she said.

In Abraham’s most recent Instagram post, she visited the grave site of her ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood. He died in a car accident in December 2008 after hitting black ice. She was pregnant with his daughter, Sophia, at the time.

“My Mother’s Day is always made visiting the man who made me a mom. God is great! Love being in #midwest love my family!” she wrote on May 8.