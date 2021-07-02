Farrah Abraham Reveals CPS ‘Threatened’ to Take Daughter Sophia

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham is not afraid to get vulnerable. Child Protective Services “threatened” to take her daughter Sophia away following a violent incident with her mother Debra Danielsen, she wrote in her new memoir, “Dream Twenties: Self-Guided Self Help Memoire,” cited by The Sun.

Danielsen was arrested in 2010 and charged with domestic abuse, according to police reports referenced by Radar Online. At the time, Abraham was 18 years old and still living in Iowa with Danielsen.

“I got kicked out of my house after calling the police for domestic violence, yet the police pulled out a gun and said he was going to shoot my mom while pointing at her head, yet my mom had two kitchen knives in her hands, and I was bloody when I had to talk them both into calming down,” the 30-year-old penned in her tell-all, according to the outlet. “The cycle of trauma and violence would not continue or someone was literally [going] to die over a call to stop the violence.”

The MTV alum added that her mother’s detainment led to her being “threatened by CPS to take my child because of elders’ actions that were unsafe.”

Danielsen pleaded guilty to the charges, The Sun reported.

While Abraham has included some bombshells in her book — like the CPS drama from 20210 — “Dream Twenties” doesn’t have the best reviews on Amazon. Since its June 18, 2021, release, it received less than two stars from 32 reviews. Most of the feedback was from readers who gave the tell-all one star.

“I would not recommend this ‘book’ to anyone,” one of the most popular reviews says. “I don’t even think it is fair to books, to call this a book.”

Abraham Previously Said Danielsen Is ‘Mentally Unstable’

During an interview with Radar Online in 2018, the former reality star claimed her mother’s mental health was suffering.

“She was found guilty, was put in jail, has it on her record, and had to do social service work, and could not be left alone with my daughter,” Abraham told the outlet. “My mother is mentally unstable, jealous of me and is intimidated by what God has given me to succeed in life.”

“I love her and always wish her the best,” the “Teen Mom” alum continued. “I did not press further charges as the police wanted. Mothers should be the one person in this crazy world who they can confide in and celebrate with rather than continually receive cruel behavior.”

Abraham Was Slammed for Letting Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Pose with a Pregnancy Test

Abraham has been open when it comes to talking to her daughter Sophia, 12, about sex but some fans said she went too far. The “Teen Mom” alum faced criticism after she allowed Sophia to pose with a pregnancy test.

However, Abraham brushes off the backlash from mom-shamers. “I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” she dished to Us Weekly. “I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

“When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests,” Abraham added. “So I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare. And I am not about shaming.”

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham: I Wasn’t Allowed to Prevent My Pregnancy