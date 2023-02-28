Farrah Abraham Reveals New Dating Profile

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham is ready for love. According to a screenshot posted to Reddit, the mother-of-one shared her dating profile via Instagram.

Abraham, 31, revealed she had been posting relationship “one-liners” to social media because she’s planning on getting back into the dating pool. “Anyways, I am doing a whole different way of life… and with that comes new dating profile vibes,” she said in Instagram Stories, according to a post on Reddit.

The former “Teen Mom” wanted some help from her followers. “I want you to read my beautiful profile. Tell me what you think of it. Send me a message,” she said on Instagram Stories, per Reddit. “This is me being authentic. This is me, like, going in two feet.”

Abraham was open to constructive criticism, but only from people who were in healthy partnerships.

In her profile, the former “Teen Mom” star, according to the screenshot on Reddit” “To know me is to discover that I’m romantic, warm-hearted, fun-loving, authentic, supportive, spiritual, emotionally available, optimistic, family-oriented and a lifelong learner.”

Abraham wrote that she is “proud of” her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia, and open to having more children with her future partner. She also wanted to travel with her new boyfriend.

“New experiences and adventures, learning and exploring life to its fullest, traveling near and far (does Bora Bora excite you?), cultural experiences, the feel of the sun on my skin, dark chocolate … comedy, red carpets, holding hands and walking on the beach, romantic candlelight dinners,” she wrote, according to a screenshot on Reddit.

As for what Abraham is looking for in a potential partner, she wants someone who is “intelligent” and has a “beautiful mind.”

“You will be my hero if you are loving, compassionate, emotionally available, mentally healthy, a good communicator, supportive, authentic, spiritual, sensual, trustworthy, family-oriented, passionate, non-addicted, possess self-awareness and live with integrity,” she continued, per the screenshot on Reddit.

“You are a man who has space for me in his heart and in his arms,” she added, according to the post on Reddit. “I will admire that you go after your goals and find space to balance relationship, play, family and personal time. You know how to give and receive love, and you value monogamy.”

Abraham appeared on season 1 of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. She shares her daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood, who died in a car crash three months before Sophia was born.

Abraham went on to appear on “Teen Mom” until 2017, when she was fired for her work in the adult entertainment industry, per Us Weekly.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $1 million.

Abraham Briefly Dated a Guitarist

Abraham’s last public relationship was in June 2022 with Mack Lovat, a guitarist from the band Minus Gravity. They walked a red carpet together and Lovat celebrated Abraham’s birthday in Hawaii with her and Sophia, TMZ reported.

But the fling ended shortly after it began.

After pictures of Lovat and Abraham kissing in the park were posted online, they went their separate ways. “Sometimes people turn into monsters with press, happy I found out now,” Abraham told TMZ.

Lovat told a different story, telling The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that he “never agreed” to date Abraham.

“It was surprising to wake up and discover I had acquired a girlfriend overnight because I certainly never agreed to that.. with anyone,” Lovat told The Ashley.

According to Lovat, they met on Bumble in 2020 and went on a COVID date in the park. Two years later, they reconnected but Lovat said he wasn’t ready to be in a relationship with Abraham.

“If Farrah had asked, I would of told her I was fairly fresh off a break up with my ex Antonia and that when you still love someone it’s not the best move to rush into things… especially after only spending a total of 2 days together in the physical form,” Lovat told The Ashley.

Abraham Bought Her Own Engagement Ring

While Abraham was dating her on-again, off-again Simon Saran in 2016, she purchased her own engagement ring — a 14-carat diamond — with Saran’s support, People reported at the time.

Abraham had expected for Saran to reimburse her for the ring and to commit to her — but that never happened.

“He said to get it and was excited about it … I thought he was going to propose and nothing has ever happened,” Abraham told her mother, Debra Danielsen, during an episode of “Teen Mom” in 2016. “I have this ring … and Simon still hasn’t paid me back for it. I’m just really upset he did that.”

While speaking with one of her friends, Abraham said she felt like Saran was “teasing” her because he didn’t pay her back or propose, even though he encouraged her to get the ring.

Abraham and Saran dated on and off for years but called it quits for good in 2017, per Us Weekly.

The former couple reconnected in front of the cameras once more during a 2019 episode of “Ex on the Beach,” but they weren’t able to reconcile. Saran and Abraham started to fight again.

“I genuinely came here to make my peace with Farrah, but she doesn’t wanna listen, because she always wants to point the finger at the other person,” Saran said during the episode, per Too Fab. “The only reason I came here was to actually help Farrah. She doesn’t listen to anything — that’s her biggest weakness.”