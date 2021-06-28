Farrah Abraham Slams Negativity Amid Pregnancy Test Scandal

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham blasted fans who spoke negatively amid her 12-year-old daughter Sophia’s pregnancy test scandal. Abraham previously revealed to Us Weekly Sophia took a pregnancy test because tweens “need to learn” about them. The star faced a backlash from fans about the incident, but while promoting her new book, “Dream Twenties: Self-Guided Self Help Memoir,” she blasted people who spewed “negativity.”

Abraham, 30, threw a botox and virtual book party to celebrate the launch of the memoir. She made sure to bring along her 12-year-old, too.

“Negativity is not real life so get out of denial & read 📖 DREAM TWENTIES ON AMAZON THIS WEEK🎉🔓,” she wrote in the comment section under her June 19 Instagram post.

In the description of her memoir on Amazon, Abraham refers to herself as a “top Googled celebrity.”

“Farrah Abraham recalls her most challenging moments surrounding equality, diversity, inclusion, breaking the silence on sexual assault, cyberbullying, and living a life of activism through art forms of media in the dreamiest moments of her twenties,” it adds.

Abraham is a survivor of sexual assault, something she talks about in her latest release.

“Farrah Abraham has chosen to enrich the world with boundaries, consent culture, healing, mental health, and end abuse in front and behind the screen, extending to all of our communities that networks reach,” the memoir’s description reveals. “Live a life of justice, may all your twenties dreams come true even before or after your twenties, Farrah Abraham.”

Abraham shot to notoriety when she appeared on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. Two months before Sophia was born, her father Derek Underwood died in a car accident. She went on to star on “Teen Mom OG” until she was fired in 2017 by the show’s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman.

Abraham Was Slammed for Allowing Sophia to Pose With a Pregnancy Test

While Abraham didn’t see anything wrong with her 12-year-old daughter taking a pregnancy test — and posing with one on social media — scores of fans were miffed by the early June incident.

Sophia smiled while she held the pregnancy test. Gifs that read things like “OMG” and “wink wink” were added to the promotion.

A screenshot of the post was captured by fans and posted to Reddit. Some people said the ad was “beyond disturbing,” “bizarre” and “honestly depressing.” The original poster said the incident was a “shocking new low.”

Abraham Says ‘Grown’ Men Message Her Daughter

In her interview with Us Weekly, Abraham disclosed that men try to contact her 12-year-old through social media.

“I do get mad when I see grown adult men messaging my daughter,” she said told the publication. “I got a big problem with that. So block, block, block, block, and I also have a very big issue with other mothers of children who want to talk negatively.”

“I also don’t like when parents shame my daughter about me on her page because, as we know, it’s not healthy to shame a dad or mom in front of the child,” Abraham continued. “So I check that.”

Abraham enjoys the writing process.

“It’s super therapeutic to me,” she told Us Weekly about her memoir. “I think everyone should write a book after every decade. It’s really been helpful.”

