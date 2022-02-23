Farrah Abraham Slammed for Sophia’s ‘Grunge’ Photoshoot

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham was excited to celebrate her daughter’s 13th birthday, but some social media users were concerned about Sophia’s appearance in a “grunge” photoshoot that Abraham shared on TikTok and Instagram.

“I WENT GRUNGE FOR @sophialabraham Happy 13th Birthday ! Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!” Abraham wrote on Instagram.

“With every swipe 😢😍👏🔥 epic pictures model @sophialabraham Happy Birthday! Loved my grunge makeover!” Abraham added in the comments section.

Sophia accentuated her eyes with heavy black eyeliner and used dark lipstick. She also wore chunky platform boots, fishnet tights and an electric purple coat that matched the lavender streaks in her hair.

In another picture, Sophia wore a mini skirt, which matched a mini skirt worn by her mother in the same shot.

She posted behind-the-scenes footage from the post-punk shoot on TikTok, and promoted a giveaway for the teenager’s 13th birthday. “Showing major love to SOPHIA! Join us tomorrow 5pm for gift giveaways & cake! Bday party 🎉,” Abraham wrote in the comments section.

Sophia is Abraham’s only child. She’s one of the few kids who appeared on “Teen Mom” and remained an only child.

Abraham’s former co-stars — Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Maci Bookout McKinney — all went on to have more kids.

Abraham announced she was quitting the series for good after a brief stint on the spinoff series, “Family Reunion,” which was supported by her daughter. Sophia called her mother’s former co-stars “hideous.”

Fans Were Concerned for Sophia

While Abraham was fine with her daughter wearing heavy makeup and a miniskirt on her 13th birthday, some fans suggested it was inappropriate.

“Jesus that’s way to much make up for 13. Another train wreck in the making,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“Why all that make up? You do know there’s pedos everywhere… Right?” another remarked.

Some wondered what Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood — who died in a car accident in 2008 when Abraham was pregnant — would say about his daughter’s mature look.

“Derrick should be tolling over in his grave how farrah turned out,” they said.

“her dad would very raised her different and pro a ly made sure she was humble not like her mom, but Farrah made sure that would not happen,” a second person wrote.

Abraham Shared Some of Sophia’s Birthday Gifts Online

The former “Teen Mom OG” star got her daughter two cameos: One from YouTuber Coyote Peterson and another from “Island Boy” stars Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd from The Kiffness.

“TO SOPHIA: A BIRTHDAY WITH OUT A @cameo I DON’T THINK SO! HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY @sophialabraham ! WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO ! Acouple surprises! Inside from cameo fam! 🥳🎂🤩 ,” Abraham wrote to her daughter.

“Your officially a #islandgirl & part of the #coyotepack ! Wishing you the BEST teen years of your life! Love you my 13 year old! Maybe a nose 👃 piercing but for sure a bodyguard! Cake @ 5pm! Don’t be late! LOVE MOM!” she continued.

