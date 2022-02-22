Farrah Abraham Said She & Daughter Sophia Went on a ‘Break’

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham had a headstart on social distancing.

An original poster on Reddit resurfaced a magazine interview from 2013 where Abraham, then 22, talked about taking a “break” from being with her daughter, Sophia, who was 4 years old at the time.

The quote was called the “shocker of the week” by the magazine, and the headline for the clips reads, “Farrah takes a ‘break’ from her 4-year-old.”

The passage continues:

These days, former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham spends most of her time appearing at strip clubs or giving interviews. But she insists time apart from daughter Sophia, 4, isn’t hurting the little girl. “It’s healthy that we have a break,” claims Farrah, 22 (whose dad lives near her and Sophia in Texas). “She has her own life and is doing her own thing, and I’m doing mine.”

Fans Mocked Abraham’s Old Interview

A majority of social media users on Reddit found it hard to take Abraham’s interview seriously.

“It’s interesting to me, because she could have easily spun this as – it’s really tough, but this is the best way to provide for my child right now blah blah – but instead her brain told her to say this,” reads one of the most popular comments.

“Doing her own thing, pre school, fingerpainting, macaroni jewellery business. You know?” another top response said.

“I wish I had my own life at four years old. My mom stayed in my business, at that age, like she was my owner or something. 🙄🙄,” a third person wrote.

Sophia Has Been Defending Her Mother Online

Abraham’s 2022 started out with her being accused of selling feces in a jar — something she denies.

Days later, the 30-year-old was arrested in Hollywood on January 16 for slapping a security guard, a claim refutes.

Then came her return to “Teen Mom,” which quickly ended, after Abraham called co-star Cory Wharton “ghetto” and faced racism accusations.

Since the arrest, she has moved out of California and after she was accused of racism, Abraham quit “Teen Mom” for the second time.

Sophia, 12, defended her mother on Instagram and slammed “Teen Mom” and her mother’s former co-stars.

“My mom deserves to surround herself with better people, better work surroundings, and I never want to be associated with bad people like this,” she wrote on February 8.

Sophia continued, “These hateful people don’t even deserve to be in my moms eye sight. No one should be treated like this for over a decade. I’m her blessing out of this show and the rest of the show is in shambles. Our lives our far greater than this show.”

Sophia said in a post on the official “Teen Mom” account: “My mom is beyond this show. These other moms are hideous inside and out.”

Abraham’s estranged mother, Debra Danielsen, has expressed concern for Sophia.

“I hope other people will see through the lies and Farrah will get the treatment she needs. I am fearful for Sophia ❤️💯,” Danielsen tweeted.

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham Dishes on Adult Entertainment Career