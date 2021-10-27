Fans Slam Farrah Abraham & Sophia’s Halloween Costumes

“Teen Mom OG” fans slammed Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia’s Halloween costumes after they dressed as Powerpuff Girls.

“Power puff girls to the rescue!” Abraham, 30, captioned the post. In the comment section under her Instagram post, Abraham wrote, “Mom & daughter goals.” Sophia responded with emojis of clapping hands.

Abraham wore a shirt that said “Powerpuff Girls” and wore neon blue eyeliner, eyeshadow and lipstick. Sophia followed suit by wearing a graphic of a Powerpuff Girl and donning neon green eyeliner, eyeshadow and lipstick.

Social media users weren’t exactly fans of the ensemble.

“How is this any different from the way you dress all the time😂,” one person wrote under Abraham’s post on Instagram.

“She been groomed from day one; being taught the ‘Family Business!’ Ho, ho ho,” another social media commenter wrote.

Sophia, 12, shared the same photos to her personal Instagram page. Some people were worried that the preteen didn’t have any friends her own age.

“I guess the only friend she has is her mom that’s how her mom treats her like a girl no cuz she doesn’t have no friends her mom is just like a long life,” they said.

“Growing up too fast I have a grandson the same age as you he just turned 12,” another wrote.

Abraham and Sophia enjoyed a Halloween-themed night out when they went to Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “#rip tour was epic & I can’t believe my mom went 👻🎃✨ ,” Sophia captioned the post. “🔥🔥😢😢😢 🪦 literally heart attack,” Abraham added in the comment section.

Abraham Was Accused of Being ‘Inappropriate’ With Sophia

While some “Teen Mom” fans seemed worried that Sophia didn’t have any friends her own age, others previously worried Abraham was acting inappropriately with her daughter when she allowed her to dress as an “e-girl” for a different Halloween costume. Vox defined an “e-girl” as someone who is on the internet and “hot.”

The mother-daughter duo attended an event in September 2021 for Halloween. “Alright. We got my e-girl and I’m Lola Bunny and we’re checking out Haunt O’ Ween!” Abraham said in a TikTok video.

It led some people on Reddit to accuse Abraham of “normalizing sexual content” for Sophia.

Abraham Encouraged Sophia To Take a Pregnancy Test

Abraham once admitted she allowed her 12-year-old daughter to take a pregnancy test because the “Teen Mom OG” alum is “not about shaming.”

“Oh, my God. The world is speeding up on me,” Abraham, 30, told Us Weekly during an interview on June 19, 2021. “When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests. So I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare.”

Abraham, who became pregnant with Sophia when she was 17, referred to pregnancy tests as “fun.”

“Young ladies deserve amazing bodies,” the mother-of-one told Us Weekly. “You want to feel good. You want to feel competent. You should play around with the fun pregnancy test. Pee on it.”

Abraham said it was easy for her to talk to Sophia about sex. “I’m fun,” Abraham told the publication. “Like, who wouldn’t be OK with talking about sex with me?”

