PHOTO: Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Reveals New Look on Red Carpet

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham’s daughter, 12-year-old Sophia, walked the red carpet with purple hair.

Abraham and Sophia — along with patriarch Michael Abraham — attended Debbie Durkin’s Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience at The Beverly Hilton on January 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sophia, who is slated to turn 13 on February 23 — shared a family picture from the event on her Instagram page. “Family time in Beverly Hills 🌴 💗 love my mom & grandpa @farrahabraham @michaelabrahamofficial ((MY #homeschooled JOGGER SET THO 😎😎😎)) #family,” she wrote.

“Makes me sooooo HAPPY ! Love you Ms.SOPHIA ! Go Grandpa!” Abraham, 30, wrote in the comments section.

Abraham also shared a personal picture from the event and posted it to her Instagram stories. “My first born @sophialabraham I’m so happy for how far we have come! Love you!” she wrote.

Hours later, Abraham shared a cryptic quote, that might have hinted at her move from California. “I’m so proud of myself for leaving what does not deserve me,” she wrote.

Abraham Is Leaving California

Abraham was arrested on January 15 and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records.

Abraham maintains her innocence and is slated to appear in court on May 19 after she was accused of assaulting a security guard at Grandmaster Recorders, a new rooftop bar in Hollywood, California.

Abraham claimed she was the one who was attacked and now she doesn’t feel safe in The Golden State.

During an interview with TMZ in from of a U-Haul, the “Teen Mom OG” star said she was “sadly” moving away. “I think I need that though, she told TMZ.

“I lost dysfunction in the upper right side of my body. I was recently, kind of, actually, attacked and illegally cuffed by some guy,” Abraham told TMZ.

“It’s like defamation when someone says you touched them and I was actually attacked. Um, it’s just scary. It’s scary to be a woman in that position,” she said to TMZ. “I was grateful for the police coming.”

Abraham said she has been going to physical therapy to heal from the aftermath of her arrest, but she’s afraid she might have to get surgery on her neck and her shoulder.

“I’m just working really hard. I’m staying positive… I’m scared of people right now,” she told TMZ.

Abraham Surprised the ‘Teen Mom’ Cast on Family Reunion

Even though Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 after she became involved in the adult entertainment industry, the star made a guest appearance on the spinoff series, “Teen Mom Family Reunion.”

Viewers only got to see her walk into the reunion on the February 1 episode, but “Teen Mom OG” co-star Amber Portwood spilled some details about Abraham’s involvement to Too Fab.

In fact, she and Abraham had a chat.

“I sat down with her the first night when she first came in. I didn’t really know why she was like here, but it was okay,” Portwood told Too Fab. “We had got done with a really nice toast together — of course mine was lemonade — and all of a sudden it’s just like a little bit of a surprise. But I got to sit down with her and chillax and talk for a minute.”

