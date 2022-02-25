PHOTO: Fans ‘Speechless’ Over Sophia’s Gift from Farrah Abraham

Sophia Abraham, the daughter of “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham, celebrated her 13th birthday by getting a facial piercing.

“I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!! 🖤🖤🥳🥳,” she Sophia wrote on Instagram.

Abraham, 30, celebrated her daughter’s right of passage. “SOPHIA THE FIRST 💜♓️ the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories ! Love you! Epic 13!” she wrote.

Fans, however, weren’t as excited as Abraham and Sophia. Social media users in the comment section claimed the 13-year-old was still a child.

“Are you serious. A septum piercing for a #13-year-old she still a baby. 🤦‍♀️,” one person wrote.

“Sorry am I the only one that thinks WTF she’s 13! Why has that even been allowed,” another commenter said.

“Probably the first 13 year old anywhere to get a piercing. This is ridiculous,” a third penned.

“What kind of respectable piercing shop does this to a 13 year old child!!! Speechless and before anyone calls me a fucking Karen I have a 9 year old daughter!” said yet another social media user.

While wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Abraham teased that a piercing could be in Sophia’s future. “Wishing you the BEST teen years of your life! Love you my 13 year old! Maybe a nose 👃 piercing but for sure a bodyguard! Cake @ 5pm! Don’t be late! LOVE MOM!” she wrote.

Sophia Had an ‘Epic’ Birthday Cake

Sophia’s birthday celebration didn’t stop with a nose piercing. Abraham got the 13-year-old a black and purple cake that was adorned with the TikTok photo and Sophia’s glamour shots.

“Epic cake 🎂 love all the video from family and live! Memories 💜💜💜💜💜💜,” Sophia wrote on Instagram. “Thank you again !”

In addition to getting Sophia an “epic” cake and allowing her to pierce her septum, Abraham bought two Cameos for her daughter. One from YouTuber Coyote Peterson and another from “Island Boys” Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd.

Abraham Went ‘Grunge’ To Ring in Sophia’s Teen Years

Abraham is proving she’s not a regular mom — she’s a cool mom.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star embraced her daughter’s emo style and went “grunge” for a photoshoot she planned for Sophia’s 13th birthday.

“I WENT GRUNGE FOR @sophialabraham Happy 13th Birthday !” Abraham wrote. “Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!”

The MTV alum wore black boots and leggings, while also painting her nails black for the picture. Her platinum blond hair also appeared to have a lavender tint to it. If it was temporarily dyed, she might have been trying to match the electric purple streaks that currently frame Sophia’s face.

The mother-daughter both crossed their legs and placed their hands on their knees in a similar fashion, tilting their heads toward each other for the birthday photo.