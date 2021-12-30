Farrah Abraham Honors ‘Love of My Life’ on Anniversary

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham mourned the death of Derek Underwood, the father of her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia. Underwood died 13 years ago in a car crash on December 28, 2008, a month before Sophia was born.

“13 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today,” Abraham wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Underwood’s grave in Missouri.

“I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others,” she added. “In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD. The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham.”

“A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, [and] giving me strength to make the world a better place,” she wrote at the end of her post.

Underwood’s death was referenced on Abraham’s 2009 episode of “16 & Pregnant.”

As noted by E! News, Abraham talked bout Underwood’s death in her first memoir, “My Teenage Dream Ended.”

“I got off the phone and tried to calm down, but my mind was racing,” she penned. “Derek was the father of the baby I was carrying inside me. He was my first love, my only true love. Now Derek was gone forever, and so was my happy ending.”

Abraham Visits Underwood's Grave Every Year





Abraham honors Underwood’s passing every year. As shown in a season 5 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Abraham broke down in tears when driving to the cemetery after Sophia pleaded to have a father.

“We’ve just landed in Missouri and we’re meeting up with Derek’s family. It’s always hard to come back here but it’s good for us,” Abraham said in a voice-over.

“Daddy Derek and I used to drive out this way and there was a rock quarry and we would jump off the rock quarry and land in the water and there would be tadpoles and other fun stuff out here,” the mother-of-one explained to her daughter while driving to Underwood’s family.

“I wish Daddy Derek didn’t die though,” Sophia told her mother. “I want a daddy. I want a daddy now.”

“I’m sorry that Daddy Derek passed away,” Abraham explained. “It was out of your and my hands and everyone else’s, and we’re dealing with this like we should. I love you.”

Sophia continued to plead for a father. “Ok, you need to stop,” ABraham told her daughter. “It makes mommy sad.”

Abraham Was 'Crushed' By Underwood's Death





In a YouTube video shared in April 2018, Abraham opened up about Underwood’s accident.

“It legitimately crushed my life,” she said. “He was driving with his friends on a street by my house and the car hit black ice. Derek had his neck broken.”

Abraham added that her mother, Debra Danielsen, did not approve of Underwood and was “wishing horrible upon Derek” the day he died.

“My mother did not like him. She didn’t even know that he had passed away yet,” Abraham said.

“I said, ‘Well, you’re lucky because he died today,'” the “Teen Mom OG” star recalled. “It really, really hurt.”

The following year, the Iowa native shared a YouTube video that showed her releasing balloons at the cemetery with Underwood’s family. She referred to his father as “Grandpa Derek.”

“Every year that we’re here Sophia has her own way of doing it. I love coming here with the family it makes our hearts so happy and filled with love,” Abraham said, adding the rain that year washed away her tears. “I don’t feel like crying. It’s amazing.”

