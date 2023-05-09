Farrah Abraham Honors Late Boyfriend Derek Underwood With Daughter Sophia

Former “Teen Mom OG” cast member Farrah Abraham shared an inside look at her and her 14-year-old daughter Sophia’s personal lives when she shared a text she sent her daughter on what would have been Sophia’s father Derek Underwood’s 33rd birthday. Underwood passed away two months prior to Sophia’s birth, while Abraham was still filming her episode of “16 and Pregnant” in 2008.

“There’s so much more to celebrate this year on a loved ones birthday”, Abraham wrote in her May 8 Instagram story, “gratitude, appreciation, memories that last a life time, being a mom to the most amazing gift of a child & having my own identity back after 14 year long journey with loss. Thank you & happy 33rd birthday Derek 😇 cheers with our [sweet] tea’s in loving memory to you 🎂”.

How Did Derek Underwood Pass Away?

Abraham’s story featured photos of her and Underwood as teens going off to their school dance as well as 15 photos of Sophia over the years. Next to that, Abraham included a screenshot of her text message to Sophia, where Abraham shared how proud she is of Sophia.

“Lunch & Sweet Tea time in memory of your dad Dad Derek today! Lots of love & I’m proud of you […] with & with out therapy and the weird communities at times through the years that you never made loss part of your identity and you stayed consistent in your own identity”, Abraham texted her teen daughter, “balancing and processing emotions in the most healthiest way that’s something to celebrate everyday & the greatest gift of knowing personal inventory for all of life’s wins and transitions ❤️ love you sophia & proud of you being a leader for me to get out of ‘pain body parasite’ ❤️ 🎉 🎈”.

Underwood passed in 2008 as the result of a December 28 car crash in his and Abraham’s native Council Bluffs, Iowa. Underwood was behind the wheel, and his friend Zachary Mendoza passed in the same accident, while passenger Dustin Congdon suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to local news coverage at the time, Underwood’s family believed he may have been trying to illegally pass another car when he slipped on black ice.

“Definitely lived on the edge, but he was responsible, he went to work, came home,” his sister Alissa Underwood said of him.

“He would always cook for us, and all his friends, whenever they came to the house, he loved to cook, he was going to go to culinary school,” his sister Kassy added.

Underwood’s family also theorized that he may have had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident, a fact which another outlet reported on as well, saying his blood-alcohol reading was below the legal driving limit, however a woman named Jackie Kennedy was arrested and charged with three counts of procuring alcohol to minors on the day of the accident after police found security footage of Kennedy purchasing a vodka bottle which was found at the scene of the accident.

Farrah Abraham & Sophia Visit Derek’s Grave Every Year

Abraham doesn’t just remember her former boyfriend on his birthday. She and Sophia honor Derek as often as possible, including trips to his grave every year on the anniversary of his December 28 accident.

“To be present and spiritually lifted by all I’ve been blessed with is what I rise to in this abundant 2023 ahead of all pure joy. I share this because I wish I knew 14 years ago how to heal myself so I share this blessing to so many who have traumatically lost a loved one as I wouldn’t want trauma chasing you down the rest of your life,” Farrah wrote to followers on Instagram after their most recent trip.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Amber Portwood Included Ultrasound Photo in New Post