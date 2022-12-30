Farrah Abraham Celebrates: ‘I Never Thought This Day Would Come’

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham said she had one of the “best days” of her life and has been able to heal from the death of her boyfriend, Derek Underwood. Underwood died in a car crash in 2008, a month before his daughter, 13-year-old Sophia, was born. He was 18 years old.

Though Abraham moved away from Council Bluffs, Iowa, she returns to her home state to visit Underwood’s grave and reconnect with Sophia’s paternal family. She posted a video of herself at the cemetery with Underwood’s father, Sophia and two of their dogs. They brought Underwood red roses and smiled in the photos.

Abraham, 31, said she has been able to be at peace, 14 years after Underwood’s death.

“I never thought this day would come, After one of the best days of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to share from my healed heart after 14 years of not being able to process a traumatic loss.”

Abraham said she shared her loss publicly, “TV, online and in my book,” but she didn’t know “how to heal” from it. “I felt accountability,” she said.

But she’s in a different place now, at 31, than she was when the car accident happened, and she was 17. Abraham said there’s a “very big difference over 14 years of loss.”

“I finally got the peace, healing and inner alignment I always dreamt of,” she wrote.

Underwood’s untimely death was mentioned on Abraham’s episode of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

Abraham Said She Was Able to Heal Through the 12 Steps Program

The former “Teen Mom” star was able to find peace through The 12 Steps Program and noted that the fifth step was especially helpful.

Abraham called it “eye-opening on processing relationships,” and was able to stop doubting herself and trying to obtain perfection.

“I connected with the old lies I came into agreement with over a decade ago and I now came into ‘agreement’ with my current truth,” she said.

According to Alcoholics Anonymous, step five is when a person has: “Admitted to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs.”

Abraham Thinks Everyone Should Do The 12-Step Program

Toward the middle of her post, Abraham said that she wished Underwood could have gone through The 12 Step Program with her. She also thinks it could benefit minors.

“I think all children should be taught 12-step trauma healing, for all the trauma our world offers,” she penned.

Abraham had dealt with anxiety and chronic depression for “way too long.”

“It is healed -it is done,” she said. “To be present and spiritually lifted by all I’ve been blessed with is what I rise to in this abundant 2023 ahead of all pure joy.”

“I share this because I wish I knew 14 years ago how to heal myself so I share this blessing to so many who have traumatically lost a loved one as I wouldn’t want trauma chasing you down the rest of your life, (it’s been exhausting),” she added.

Abraham finished her post by wishing her followers a Happy New Year.