Farrah Abraham Says She Lost ‘a Loved One Traumatically’

“Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham said she’s not going to talk about the “traumatic” death of her boyfriend, Derek Underwood. Underwood died in a car accident in 2008, one month before the birth of their daughter, 13-year-old Sophia.

She shared a lengthy post on her blog and on Instagram, where she talked about healing from Underwood’s unexpected passing.

“I wish you the healing agreement I’ve received after losing a loved one traumatically like you lost a loved one traumatically ❤️,” she said.

Abraham wanted the message to be spread so others who are grieving can find relief. “I consent to sharing this post so that it helps human kind break cycles of continuous trauma cycles ( chronic depression, anxiety and suicidal symptoms),” she penned.

Moving forward, Abraham would not address Underwood’s death again.

“I will no longer be posting about the loss of a loved one as I’m working past negative stimulus’s – though this is purely positive I feel I’ve fulfilled sharing my healing journey and how amazing one’s life can impact you for the greater good of all humankind , mental health and break all negative psychological cycles in society,” she wrote.

“I hope psychology progresses far past technology and science and at a much faster rate our world would be bliss,” Abraham added.

Abraham Visits Underwood’s Grave Every Year

Abraham goes back to Missouri to visit Underwood’s grave with her daughter. They usually meet up with Underwood’s father, too.

Abraham referred to Underwood as “Daddy Derek” when speaking to Sophia about her father on “Teen Mom.”

Back in 2010, Underwood’s mother, Stormie Clark, didn’t like that MTV filmed at the cemetery.

“I’m glad that she did take Sophia down there finally,” Clark told E! News, per Today.com. “I know that Sophia’s not old enough to understand all that right now, but after seeing and hearing that the MTV cameras were there, I just hope that it was for the right reasons.”

Sophia Said She’s Suffering From Anxiety

Sophia posted a clip to Instagram where she talked to Dr. Bradley Johnson from the Amen Clinics about her mental health.

She talked about having an anxiety attack at a concert. Sophia said she couldn’t catch her breath and had to sit down. Moving into 2023, Sophia wants to get her mental health under control.

She wrote on Instagram that she wants to “work on becoming #anxiety free, find my balance, and overcome #socialanxiety,” she wrote, adding that she also suffers from ADHD. Sophia wants to “to learn as much as I can and overcome what many #teenagegirls must know about #anxietyawareness where it comes from NOT just the REACTION.”

Abraham praised her daughter in the comments section under the post. “Proud of you not being scared of anxiety or depression but learning more to empower yourself,” she wrote.

According to Sophia, she wasn’t “properly diagnosed” through her school.

“I hope other teens get proper attention and diagnosis from a #spectscan and elevate #education care for #adacompliance. Let’s go teens time for real success in education not social anxiety, depression and bad grades at school,” she said.

A brain “spect scan” is where Amen Clinics scans a person’s brain to determine “blood flow and activity in the brain to help us more accurately diagnose and treat your needs.”