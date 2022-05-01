Farrah Abraham Tries to Make Puppy Use Toilet in Old Video

Farrah Abraham found herself in hot water with “Teen Mom” fans once again.

The MTV alum is no stranger to criticism, but this time around people slammed her for the way she tried to potty train her dog. The clip people were talking about resurfaced via Reddit on April 30, but the scene is from one of the earlier seasons of “Teen Mom OG.”

The original poster captioned the post: “Farrah’s idea of house training a dog.”

Abraham’s daughter, now 13, was a baby in the scene. She was playing with the dog when Abraham noticed the pup had an accident.

“Hey, dog! I swear to God it’s going to the bathroom,” Abraham said at the beginning of the scene. “Soph let’s take doggie to the bathroom,” she tells Sophia, who had a pacifier in her mouth.

Abraham grabs the dog and takes the pet to the bathroom, where she holds them over the toilet bowl. She tells the dog to “go potty” over and over. When she realizes the dog isn’t going to pee on the toilet, she then turns to Sophia and asks her if she has to use the bathroom.

Abraham Faced Backlash From Fans

Once the video was shared on Reddit, it garnered dozens of quotes and upvotes from fans who said Abraham was “stupid” for how she handled the situation.

“I can’t watch this. This is so beyond stupid and cringe-worthy. How can you be so dumb… Lord have mercy,” said one person.

“This is exactly how I would expect Farrah to think a dog gets house trained. Lmfao,” a second person added.

Some people weren’t sure why Abraham got a dog in the first place. “She could hardly take care of Sophia without her parents help but she for some reason thought adding a dog to the mix would be fine,” they wrote.

Abraham Has Two Dogs Currently

It’s not clear what happened to the dog shown in the unearthed “Teen Mom OG” clip, but Abraham and Sophia currently have two dogs: Billionaire and Cupcake.

The MTV personality raised eyebrows when she purchased a Versace dog collar and leash for one of her pooches. The accessory costs around $725.

“I’m not playing favorites, but Cupcake or Billionaire is going to be wearing…,” Abraham said during a TikTok video. “Versace dog collar life, let’s get it on them.”

The “Teen Mom OG” alum said Cupcake got to wear the Versace neckband. “She’s ready to Versace this out,” she said. “Love the collar girl.”

In 2019, Abraham revealed her dog, Blue, died suddenly. Sophia, who was 9 at the time, said on social media that the dog died after she “tossed” him outside, according to Radar Online.

“Blue and our other Pomeranians have been stressed from construction at our building,” Abraham told Radar Online in 2019. “With a collapsing trachea issue we have been treating for two months, stress adds to this. Blue actually went limp once Sophia picked him up, as he was having anxiety again because of construction and didn’t want to go to the bathroom on the balcony.”

“Since the crate and balcony door were in the way, she had to pick him up and put him in the right direction to go outside like every other day,” she explained to Radar Online. “Blue’s body was already in shock. This literally happened in seconds.”