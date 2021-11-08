PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham’s New Selfie Worries Fans

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham worried some fans after she shared a new video to TikTok.

The clip itself was innocuous — Abraham was posing with her pet pony, Starburst — but some viewers noticed Abraham’s face appeared “puffy” and “destroyed.” Others feared Abraham might be suffering from body image issues, though Abraham has never talked about that publicly.

“Starburst has to stay fly,” Abraham, 30, wrote as the caption. “Little billionaire.”

A thread about the new TikTok, shared on November 7, 2021, garnered hundreds of upvotes and amassed 200 comments. “This is really sad! Whoever is telling Farrah this looks good is lying to her. Whoever is doing this to her should lose their licensing,” the original poster said.

Dozens of people in the comments section agreed. “I feel like people need some kind of mental health check proof in order to be allowed surgery,” said one fan.

“This has got to be an addiction or body dysmorphia happening here,” another commenter wrote.

“Oh wow. She looks animated or something,” a third person added. Like an actual blow up doll, this is wicked sad and disturbing.”

“The bottom lip looks absolutely awful and destroyed,” wrote another viewer.

Abraham called out her various plastic surgeries when her phone created a “People and Place” alum and tagged her as nine people. “When your phone shows you as different faces,” she captioned the post.

Abraham Shared a Cryptic Message As Fans Talked About Her Looks

While “Teen Mom” viewers were occupied with Abraham’s appearance, the mother-of-one shared a quote about self-love.

“I am likable, loveable and worthy,” said the message, which was posted to her Instagram stories on November 7, 2021.

The next Instagram stories update showed her daughter, 12-year-old Sophia, flying at an indoor skydiving location.

Abraham Is Open About Her Plastic Surgery

Abraham isn’t shy when it comes to opening up about the work she’s had done to her face and her body.

She went under the knife for the first time when she was 19 years old in 2010, getting breast implants.

Two years later, she had plastic surgery for the second time, getting a rhinoplasty (nose job) and chin implant with celebrity surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.

Abraham had some regret when it comes to plastic surgery, ultimately getting the chin implant from Dr. Salzhauer removed.

“I am grateful I got to show or document pretty much my first to my last procedure publicly. That includes even the mess-ups,” Abraham penned in her memoir, “Dream Twenties,” cited by The Sun.

“There will be those insecure times with plastic surgery, where it’s not like the amazing boob job that just changes your world where life is going to stay sunny and pour money all over you,” she continued. “No, I’m talking about when I got a chin implant.”

Abraham also gets lip injections, and once suffered from a severe allergic reaction.

“As soon as he touched my lip with whatever numbing product he put in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away,” Abraham said on “The Doctors” in 2015. “I was laying down flat, but I was seeing more of my lip come up and come up. I’m just super happy that I’m alive.”

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Farrah Abraham & Sophia’s Halloween Costumes