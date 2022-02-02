Farrah Abraham’s Family Looks So Different in Throwback Photo

Debra Danielsen looked completely different in a throwback photo posted to Farrah Abraham’s Instagram story on February 1, 2022.

In the photo, which was posted to Reddit, Danielsen posed alongside her now ex-husband, Michael Abraham.

As highlighted by The Sun, Danielsen was married to Michael for 24 years before they called it quits in 2010.

In the photo, the former reality star donned feathered hair and a tank top under a cardigan. Michael, meanwhile, wore a white printed shirt.

On the Reddit thread, a user wrote, “Farrah looks just like her mom…”

Another added, “Farrah literally won the genetic lottery and she had to botch her face.” A third commented, “People say Sophia looks so much like Derek but I think she looks just like Farrah. I also think that Farrah and Derek look oddly similar, like they could be siblings.”

Farrah Abraham’s Relationship With Debra Danielsen

As highlighted by The Sun, Abraham has been estranged from her mother since May 2021.

When Danielsen spoke to The Sun in October 2021, she said, “We haven’t talked for quite some time. May was the last time I spoke to her.”

Asked specifically what led to their estrangement, Danielsen said it was a “private matter.”

She added, “I am sad because Sophia is an amazing person and I love her so much. We had years together. I love her. I miss her. Sometimes you feel like you’re owed an apology. When you love people, like Christ loves us and forgives us, we need to do likewise. Love each other, forgive each other and work together. That’s where I’m at. What mother would not want that?”

'DebzOG' Official Music Video Premiere | Teen Mom: Being Debra | MTV

In 2017, Danielsen released a music video to a song titled, “DebzOG.” The video has over half a million views to date.

In the lyrics, she sings, “It’s DebzOG, bet you think you know me. You ain’t seen nothing yet, allow me to reintroduce myself.”

In November 2021, Danielsen released yet another song called “Going Off.” The lyrics read, “I’m going off tonight/I don’t need you on my side/I want you out of my way/Because you’re blocking my shine.” On YouTube, per The Sun, fans were transparent about their reactions to the song. One person wrote, “A complete aural assault.” Another echoed those sentiments, writing, “I lost brain cells listening to this.”

In Mid-January 2022, Farrah was arrested after being accused of slapping a security guard while partying in Hollywood, California, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Farrah “got belligerent and was asked to leave the club but refused. At some point, she allegedly slapped the guard.”

She was subsequently placed on a citizen’s arrest and was booked on a charge of misdemeanor and assault by the LAPD. She was released from custody two hours later.

Speaking to The Sun on the heels of Farrah’s arrest, Danielsen shared, “I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle. Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

Danielsen added that Farrah always believes she is the victim.