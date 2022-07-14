Farrah Abraham Alarms Fans with Video of Her Hands on Fire

Farrah Abraham is feeling the heat. Literally.

On July 13, the former reality star uploaded a video showing her hand on fire via Instagram Story, according to The Sun.

While the video is no longer active, The Sun obtained footage of the event, highlighting that the reality star didn’t provide any context for the fire.

The clip lasted seven seconds and was set to “ominous music,” in the words of The Sun.

And while Abraham hasn’t corroborated that the hand in the video was hers, it shares many similarities to Abraham’s.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Allegedly Slapped a Security Guard Earlier This Year

In January, Abraham was arrested after allegedly slapping a security guard at a Hollywood restaurant.

On January 17, People reported that Abraham had been taken into custody after the alleged incident.

A rep from the Los Angeles Police Department told People, “LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]. Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person’s] arrest for battery.”

In a subsequent statement to TMZ, Abraham said, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

After Hollywood Life released a report related to the alleged incident, Abrahaham issued a response that read, “Maybe the people who battered me should be in prison one year and their paying the fine plus all the trauma & doctors and relocation fees,” she wrote. “I’m happy real criminals can be put on notice from a person attacked and innocent.”

Farrah Abraham Pleaded Not Guilty to Battery Charge

In June, Page Six reported that Abraham was charged with battery. She pleaded not guilty in a LA courthouse, and could receieve up to six months in prison if she is, in fact, convicted.

After Abraham’s arrest, one of her attorney’s, Kia Feyzjou, told In Touch Touch Weekly, “preliminary investigation appears to indicate that Ms. Abraham was unlawfully arrested in this case by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders for an act that she did not commit.”

The attorney added, “Additionally, in addition to the unlawful arrest, video footage taken at the scene appears to indicate that their staff also used excessive force in arresting her causing significant physical, emotional and mental injuries.”

“Negligent investigation and training by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders led to this unfortunate arrest,” Feyziou added. “This business will face civil and potentially criminal labilities for their actions. A citizen’s arrest is not without risks and dangers. Security staff clearly failed to exercise safety considerations when they decided to becomes the heroes of the night.”

According to Page Six, Abraham was charged in early June.