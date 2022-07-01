Farrah Abraham Follows Former ‘Teen Mom’ Nemesis on Instagram

“Teen Mom” fans are left confused after Farrah Abraham followed one of her former “Teen Mom” nemesis, Catelynn Lowell, on Instagram.

The news was first reported by The Sun, who wrote, “The two notoriously did not get along and feuded for many years when they starred together on MTV.”

At this time, it’s unclear when exactly or why Abraham started to follow Lowell again, or if it means they have rekindled their friendship.

According to The Sun, things between Abraham and Lowell became heated in 2018, when the latter called Abraham a “scared sissy” online and told her to “grow a pair” after dropping out of a celebrity boxing match.

Here’s what you need to know:

Things Get Physical Upon Abraham’s Return

Play

Farrah Abraham Teases 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion,' Promises Cat Fights Farrah Abraham's return to the 'Teen Mom' franchise promises to be nothing short of dramatic and, apparently, punchy too … so says the OG herself. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly referenced… 2021-12-05T18:46:09Z

In December 2021, Abraham shared that “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” got physical when she showed up on the set. Speaking to the paparazzi, as seen above, Abraham said, “I think I could walk through the door and drama’s gonna happen, sadly.”

She continued by discussing how violent things got: “I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

Asked specifically if there was physical drama, she said, “Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news. Don’t touch people.”

Farrah Abraham’s Arrest

That’s not the only time things have gotten physical in an incident with Abraham.

On January 17, Abraham was taken into custody after police allege she slapped a security guard at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The LAPD shared with People, “LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]. Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person’s] arrest for battery.”

According to TMZ, sources alleged that Abraham got “belligerent” and did not leave the club when asked. “We’re told initially cops weren’t called. Rather, someone called for paramedics and when they arrived they say someone — presumably Farrah — was so belligerent they called the cops for backup,” the outlet wrote.

In a statement to TMZ, Abraham later shared, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

On June 25, Page Six reported that Abraham pleaded not guilty in court, and could face up to six months in prison if convicted, according to a source from the LA City Attorney’s Office.

Abraham has since held that her own rights were violated in the incident.