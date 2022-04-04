Farrah Abraham Flaunts Major Hair Change

“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham is showing off her new look after a major transformation. On her Instagram Story on April 3, 2022, Abraham showcased short blonde hair with big waves in pictures obtained by The Sun. This was a big change compared to the long locks that she wore in early March 2022.

The former reality star recently spent 28 days at a trauma treatment center. She announced that she would be entering the program in Austin, Texas, on TikTok, on March 1, 2022.

“I just wanted to share and be open, since that’s what I hear so many say, is that no one really shares their care for themself or their mental health. And I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success,” Abraham said in her video. “So, I am taking time for my healing, and I have ignored people for over 11 months, after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

Since finishing her rehab program in late March 2022, Abraham has been active on social media. She has also shared her experiences with fans in a blog post on her website.

Farrah Abraham’s Instagram Story Hints at Reason for Her Rehab Stay

Reddit users have questioned the reason for Abraham’s rehab stint.

On her OnlyFans, Abraham uploaded pictures of books from “The Four Agreements” and “Drop the Rock” to “Queen Baby” and “Shame Faced.” And on April 4, 2022, she uploaded a picture of a book called, “The Twelve Steps for Everyone Who Really Wants Them.”

On April 2, 2022, one Reddit user wrote: “Probably not a surprise to anyone, but Farrah very likely went to a rehab program for alcohol/substance abuse (not trauma like she claimed) simply to avoid a harsh sentence for her charge.”

The user linked to an article by Neal David Law that read: “By voluntarily committing to rehab immediately after you’re charged, you can show the judge in your case your willingness to overcome the addiction which led to your arrest. Some commitment can be helpful in gaining a reduced charge or a minimized penalty.”

Some users weighed in on the post, with one writing, “Makes sense. Not a stupid move. I hope this does help Farrah in some way, especially if she is struggling with medication/alcohol dependency.” Another wrote, “I’m not surprised by this. I’ve seen some recordings of some of her lives and Tik toks that make her sound very drunk or at least definitely not sober. But if she can’t even admit it publicly is she even willing to really fix it?”

Abraham Was Arrested for Allegedly Slapping a Security Guard in January 2022

In January 2022, Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after an incident at a Hollywood nightclub, according to ET Online.

She is next slated to appear in court on May 19, 2022.

In a statement to TMZ, Abraham shared, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”