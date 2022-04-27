PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Says She Helped ‘Homeless’ Man

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham said she was helping a friend “conquer homelessness.”

Abraham talked about her humanitarian effort on Instagram stories and OnlyFans, according to screenshots shared via Reddit on April 26.

She posted a picture of a hallway and wrote, “The last day he was Homeless in his heart.”

“Unconditional Love is stronger Then any drug, alcohol, mental illness & the conditional love by adults each day. I thank God for this special human crossing my path,” Abraham, 30, explained. “I thank God for giving me 12 principles to use. This is a first.”

“Reminder We can’t ignore Trauma we need to talk through it out loud To get it to stop repeating. If that means you starve yourself,” she continued. “If that means you medicate, if that means you need to be broke. Get to your point where you can finally talk. With Love, FARRAH.”

Abraham shared a similar message on OnlyFans, according to pictures posted to the Teen Mom subreddit.

“I feel like I’ve graduated life somehow this is been a really a spectacular crazy week, helping someone conquer homelessness could be one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life. #12stepprinciples Blessed,” she wrote.

Heavy reached out to Abraham to see if she had any further updates on her friend, whose name hasn’t been revealed, and how she was able to help him. She didn’t immediately respond to our request comment.

Abraham Drove With an Open Bottle of Wine and Her New Friend

The first time Abraham talked about her “homeless” friend, she shared a video of him sitting in her car. There also appeared to be an open bottle of wine while she was driving.

“So I’m giving back to Earth and helping someone who is experiencing homelessness. And today’s the day to do God’s work. Wish me luck,” she said in the video.

The second part of the video showed the unnamed person in Abraham’s car. He held his hand up, showing all five fingers, and Abraham just giggled and covered her mouth.

Abraham Said She Had a ‘Life Changing’ Experience in a Trauma Center

Abraham has been talking about the “12 steps” since she completed 28 days in a Texas trauma treatment center.

“It didn’t only make my year… it made my life,” she told TMZ on April 5. “I’m not going to cry because I’m so happy and grateful, but last time I like broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a midlife crisis, but it happens.”

Abraham made a TikTok video in March 2022 where she told her fans she was seeking treatment.

“I am taking time for my healing,” she said in the video. “I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

“No matter your traumas—whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them—I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years,” Abraham added.