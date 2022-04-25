Farrah Abraham Gives ‘Homeless’ Man Ride for Earth Day

A video of Farrah Abraham giving a car ride to a man she described as “homeless” has surfaced on Reddit, and fans do not have many positive things to say about it.

In the video, Abraham can be heard saying, “So I’m giving back to Earth and helping someone who is experiencing homelessness. And today’s the day to do God’s work. Wish me luck.”

The camera then cut to a clip of Abraham with an unnamed man sitting next to her. In the cupholder was what appeared to be an open alcoholic beverage.

The video posted in the Reddit thread was titled, “Farrah ‘helping’ a homeless acquaintance, with an open bottle of wine in her vehicle.”

Reddit users were quick to point out the open alcoholic beverage sitting next to the man and their issues with the video, in general.

One user wrote, “This is so disturbing even for her. Does she think this is funny? Yeah driving around with an open bottle of alcohol feeding someone’s addiction and probably your own is ‘giving back to the earth.’ What a stupid, vapid, useless b****.”

Another commented, “Do God’s work and stop filming unhoused people for your own ego and stop grooming your daughter.”

A third weighed in, writing, “So Farrah claims to be constantly attacked, set up, traumatized, hate crimed, assaulted, and is so worried about her safety, and is a ‘certified sober sponsor’ fresh out of rehab, but she has gone to pick up a strange man off the streets to drive him around with a open bottle of alcohol?”

Abraham Recently Left a Trauma Treatment Center

On March 1, 2022, Abraham informed her fans on TikTok that she would be entering a trauma treatment center for 28 days. “I just wanted to share and be open,” she said. “I am taking time for my healing, I have ignored people for over eleven months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down.”

After leaving the program, Abraham caught up with TMZ.

“I’m, like, 12-step life happy,” she told the outlet. “Blessed. Succesful. Grateful. Just, like, moving on. I would say my experience was life-changing. It didn’t only make my year — like as Renee knows how much work you’ve got to do — but it made my life.”

Abraham also threw people for a loop when she discussed her next career move. “Comedy!”

Abraham was then asked if she would be pursuing stand-up or a career as a comedic actress. She shared, “Well, I think I would really appreciate my voice in stand-up comedy.”

Touching on whether she’ll appear in any shows soon, Abraham said, “Maybe at some of the festivals coming up.” She concluded, “I’m really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having. I’m just blessed to be able to do it.”

Abraham rose to fame in the television series, “16 and Pregnant.” She was also involved in the spin-off series, “Teen Mom.” Abraham is a mother to 13-year-old Sophia Abraham.