Farrah Abraham Talks Daughter’s ‘Inappropriate’ Septum Piercing

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham is defending her daughter, 13-year-old Sophia.

Abraham, 30, helped Sophia celebrate her teenage years by allowing her to get her septum pierced. Abraham faced some backlash online for the decision, but Abraham isn’t backing down.

“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first … in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13,” Abraham told TMZ. “… I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection.”

Sophia’s septum piercing isn’t the only thing that shocked fans. Two days after the teen’s 13th birthday, Abraham posted a video that showed her daughter eating food while sitting on top of the counter and sleeping with her phone in her hand, next to a lit candle.

Some fans on TikTok were concerned about the teen letting a candle burn while she wasn’t paying attention to it.

Abraham Said She & Sophia Didn’t Do Anything Wrong

Abraham wasn’t thrilled about the idea of a septum piercing in the beginning, but she was “shocked” that Sophia handled it better than getting her COVID-19 shot.

Abraham wanted people to know that she and Sophia didn’t break and laws by getting the piercing done.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Abraham told TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases”

The “Teen Mom OG” alum won’t stop her daughter from getting more piercings in the future if she wants them.

“So congratulations to Sophia,” the mother-of-one told TMZ. “I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

Abraham celebrates Sophia — even if they’re different.

Sophia has developed her own “grunge” style but Abraham dabbled in Sophia’s fashion realm to celebrate her teenage years.

“Happy 13th Birthday ! Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!” Abraham wrote on Instagram. “With every swipe 😢😍👏🔥 epic pictures model @sophialabraham Happy Birthday! Loved my grunge makeover!”

Abraham Posted About Sophia’s Piercing on Social Media

Abraham shared Sophia’s rite of passage on Instagram and TikTok, where the video garnered more than 9 million views.

“SOPHIA got her 13th birthday wish #septumpiercing she did better then her COVID shot 🤗🥳💜♓️,” Abraham wrote on TikTok. “I’d rather be a professional then DIY! Thank you all ! 💯❤️”

Abraham first appeared on “16 & Pregnant” in 2009 while she was expecting her daughter.

On December 28, 2008, Sophia’s father — and Abraham’s boyfriend — Derek Underwood died in a car crash in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Abraham was promoted to “Teen Mom,” and starred on the series until 2018. She briefly appeared on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in February 2022, but left the spinoff after two episodes.