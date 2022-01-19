Farrah Abraham’s Statement After Jordan Cashmyer’s Death

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham shared a vague post that alluded to the death of former “16 & Pregnant” personality Jordan Cashmyer.

Abraham — who was arrested the same day Cashmyer’s confirmed her death on Facebook — was promoting a new episode of “Teen Mom Family Reunion” when she talking about losing someone from the franchise.

“OH, MOTHERS! I feel like I’m apart of #crime tv not #documentary anymore 😞- ❤️‍🩹I’m sending 🙏 prayers today for a fellow ‘Teen Mom’ from the franchise we lost to mental health so young!” the Iowa native wrote on Instagram, not mentioning Cashmyer by name.

Abraham wrote about losing someone to “mental health,” however, Cashmyer’s cause of death was not disclosed by a medical examiner, per TMZ.

“This week😞🙏 I send prayers to her child & family, with love and peace,” she continued. “My heart breaks of the true struggles teen moms work so hard to overcome every day! As I still fight with mental health every day❤️.”

Cashymer, 26, is survived by her two children: 7-year-old Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Derek Taylor and 1-year-old Lyla, who she shared with fiance Michael Frank Schaffer.

Schaffer died four months before Cashmyer’s death, according to his obituary.

Abraham Offered Suggestions On How to Improve Mental Health

In her Instagram post on January 18, 2022, the mother-of-one offered tips to those who are struggling with their mental health.

“Get the sage ready & did I get attacked for the #4th time in a year⁉️⁉️” she wrote. “To all the young mothers and all moms who are going through mental health struggles know you are strong, loving and can get assistance to get ‘you’ back.”

Abraham suggested reading “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk M.D. and listening to sound baths.

“If you do not believe in therapy ‘YOU GOT THIS!,’ as well ‘Direct Neuro Feedback’ resets your mind & always FREE online ‘sound baths’ on YouTube that speak to what you need help with,” she wrote. “I’m sending resilience to everyone this #2022 LOTS OF LOVE, LIGHT, & HEALING ❤️‍🩹TO YOU ! AMEN AMEN AMEN 🙏. Our next generations need their parents present.”

Although Abraham was charged with a misdemeanor charge — and is due in court in May 2022 — she claimed she was the victim.

Abraham was detained after she was accused of hitting someone at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California, on January 16, 2022, but the “Teen Mom OG” star. Abraham has denied the accusations against her and wrote that she was “battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded.”

Abraham’s Lawyer Said She Was ‘Unlawfully Arrested’

After the citizen’s arrest outside Grandmaster Recorders, Abraham’s legal rep told Fox News the “Teen Mom OG” star might pursue legal action against the bar after the security guard “used excessive force in arresting her.”

“Our preliminary investigation appears to indicate that Ms. Abraham was unlawfully arrested in this case by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders for an act that she did not commit,” the legal rep told Fox News.

“Negligent investigation and training by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders led to this unfortunate arrest,” the statement continued. “This business will face civil and potentially criminal liabilities for their actions.”

